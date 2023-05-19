Invasive wasps drive Grovetown Lagoon guardians wild

Doug Hislop has been controlling the invasive wasp populations at the Grovetown Lagoon the past decade.

An "extraordinary" number of invasive wasps have been hampering conservation efforts at a Marlborough lagoon, with volunteers stung multiple times and school groups being attacked.

Neighbour Doug Hislop, who is also a committee member of the Grovetown Lagoon Restoration Project, as well as its chief wasp expert and exterminator, said there were three species of wasps causing problems around the scenic reserve; the German wasp, the Asian paper wasp, and the main agent provocateur – the common wasp.

They were all invasive species, meaning they were non-native to New Zealand, and their presence could have hugely detrimental effects on indigenous insects, invertebrates and bird life, he said.

Since the common wasp’s accidental introduction in the early 20th Century from Europe, the species had made itself at home and thrived under Marlborough’s climate and the abundance of its favourite foods.

“Marlborough’s always had high wasp numbers. The honey dew on the black beech trees has always been their biggest feeding source around Marlborough,” Hislop said. “All the forests on the North Bank are all full of black beech.

“And there’s always been orcharding in the area, with soft fruit and even vegetables, where they’ve been able to get carbohydrates.”

According to Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research, the beech forests at the top of the South Island had the highest densities of common wasps in the world. With no natural predators, a mild climate and plenty of food, their populations could easily explode.

Hislop said the common wasp were there in such large numbers, they had pretty much driven the German wasp out of the wetlands.

“The common wasp is our biggest problem, they’re a prolific breeder and once they get on to protein they become more aggressive and become a bit fired up.

“I’ve been stung three or four times this season, but it’s par for the job. But when volunteers are doing weeding or doing plant release work and don’t have an eye for wasps, they’ve been getting stung a lot.”

Hislop said when the region’s grapes were ripening, the wasps would have plenty to feed on, but once harvest was over, they switched their diet to protein-based food sources.

“They are obviously not very pleasant for people, but also they’re quite oppressive to all sorts of native invertebrates. You’ll see a change in the attitude of the wasps themselves when they start hunting through the grass looking for insects and grubs to attack, and they’ll start eating other insects.

“When they go on to that protein-based thing, there has been incidents of them invading birds’ nests,” he said.

Hislop, who had been controlling wasps at the Grovetown Lagoon for around a decade, said a larger, more aggressive introduced invasive wasp had set up its home at the lagoon in recent years.

“We also have the little Asian paper wasp as well, and they’re quite a lot different to the common wasp.

“They pretty much dine on protein all the time and have probably been quite detrimental to some of our butterflies and insects by eating their larvae and eggs and caterpillars.

“It never used to be here; it’s probably only turned up in the last eight to 10 years in this area, and to me, it has a far worse bite than the common wasps – it has a fairly painful sting,” he said.

Hislop said he had been trying to kill the last of the queen wasps before they disappeared to hibernate over winter, so their numbers would hopefully be reduced before the warmer weather returned.

Winters used to kill off insect pests in the past, but not any more, he said.

“I think as our winters are becoming a lot milder, they will hibernate a lot easier through the winter here. There’s stuff that the cold winters used to clean up, but that’s not happening now which is making things harder to manage,” Hislop said.