A tale of two (really three) teas

Renee Foster opened her nutrition bar in March.

In doing so, she took Blenheim’s tea shop tally to three, all within a stone’s throw of each other.

But, if you’re wondering how “sleepy old” Blenheim and its CBD can support a trio of tea stores, then you don’t know your teas (don’t worry, I didn’t either).

As Foster explains, her target market is totally different to the bubble tea crowd.

As the name suggests, the drinks at 365 Nutrition Bar, on Maxwell Rd, are about nutrition, and supporting a healthy lifestyle.

They’re sugar-free, flavoured green teas – some have barely 12 calories.

But there are smoothies too, and post-workout smoothies (as evidenced by the customers who came in post-PT session). The teas provide a pick-me-up, the smoothies a fill-me-up, Foster said.

Foster lost 30 kilograms in seven months, post-second child, by getting on the smoothies and green tea, which can speed up your metabolism.

It was now her “mission” to show people “it’s possible, it’s doable”, said Foster, who drinks her two litres of water a day, without fail.

“A lot of people don’t drink enough water,” she said, adding that fizzy drinks and coffee “don’t count” towards your recommended daily intake.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Foster can make up all sorts of concoctions at her 365 Nutrition Bar in Blenheim.

Foster, originally from Havelock, now living in Renwick, opened the store on March 7. She had only ever worked for others, or stayed at home with the children, so this was her “very, very first” business venture.

She was trying to get the word out, especially with “winter setting in sooner than I had hoped”, and build her following on social media. “I’ve never been big on social media.”

Customers could get $1 off their drink if they shared it on social media and tagged 365 Nutrition Bar (@365_nutritionbar).

As for the bubble tea places, Foster said she didn’t know much about them, other than they were popular with the under 20s, which was a “different target market”.

“It just so happens there are other tea shacks. I don’t see any competition or issue with them being there.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff The Bubble Tea craze hit Nelson in 2021, with two stores – Teaology and The Qualitea Cafe – opening next to each other on Hardy St.

At Teaology, on Market St, Sugar Yaowaluck agreed, saying their customer base was 70% students. As such, their busy times were after school Monday to Friday, and on weekends. School holidays were good too.

But like Foster, Yaowaluck wasn’t looking forward to the “quieter” months of winter. Summer was good, she said.

They, too, used social media to reach customers, especially TikTok, showing off new drinks and how drinks were made.

“Sometimes customers walk past and think ‘what do they do’, [then they] take a look, and try it. After they try it they come back again and back again.”

Bubble tea – commonly milk tea with tapioca peals – originated from Taiwan, but had become a cultural phenomenon among young people across Southeast Asia, and now the globe. In 2020, in Taiwan, April 30 became National Bubble Tea Day.

There were four Teaology stores in New Zealand; Richmond, Nelson, Wellington and Blenheim.

Yaowaluck’s friend was behind the Teaology brand. The opportunity to take on the Blenheim store, which had been going for four years, came about through that.

Yaowaluck said a big part of her decision to take on the store was “because I like drinking milk tea”. There were a lot of bubble tea places in her native Thailand, she said.

The tapioca pearls, kind of “like chewing gum”, were a big hit with the children, Yaowaluck said.

The Tea Shack on Queen St was approached for comment.