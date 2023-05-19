Blenheim's Big Scout hits the big time supporting Sleaford Mods on NZ tour

Blenheim rockers Big Scout from left, Gregg Slatter, Jim Tannock, and Matthew Hellriegel, are supporting critically-acclaimed UK techno-punk band on their New Zealand tour starting next Friday.

Less than a year after releasing their debut album, Blenheim post-punk rockers Big Scout are set to hit the big time after being lined up to support internationally renowned UK techno-punk duo Sleaford Mods on their New Zealand tour next week.

Big Scout’s singer, songwriter and guitarist Gregg Slatter said the band only found out on Tuesday they had got the gig, and life had been a bit of a whirlwind since.

“It’s happened really quickly, and it feels a bit surreal to be honest,” Slatter said.

The band would fly up to Auckland on Friday to play two shows at the city’s Power Station venue, before flying down to Wellington for another show in the capital, Slatter said.

“Once we got the ‘f..k yeah’ moment out the way, we were like this is a really cool opportunity to get on a way bigger scale than we’re used to.

“To get to play in a place like the Powerstation, which is a bit of a rite of passage for any Kiwi band, well a rite of passage for any band really, if you see the names that have played there, I mean even the bloody Ramones have played there.

“So it feels pretty special – the last time they (Sleaford Mods) played there I was in the crowd, so it’s pretty cool to be on the other side this time,” he said.

Slatter said he was a massive fan of the Nottingham-based Sleaford Mods, as were his fellow bandmates; bassist Jim Tannock and drummer Matt Hellriegel.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The band released their debut album last August and are now set to play Auckland’s Powerstation.

“The Mods are like, collectively, one our favourite bands, and on a personal level they’re definitely one of my favourite bands, so be able to be able to share the stage with them is pretty amazing, to be honest,” he said.

Bassist Tannock said given the short notice, the band were busy booking days off from their day jobs, packing up gear and polishing off their instruments.

“We’re all pretty excited, and we’ve got a lot of work to do, rehearsing and getting up to scratch, because we haven’t played a show since the Harvest Concert at Framingham's.

“It will be a similar crowd, certainly our kind of crowd, these guys, we love what they do, we love their political stance, their social commentary, they’re pretty pure to us,” Tannock said.

Not ones to let the limelight go to their heads, Tannock said Big Scout would be playing a home gig at Blenheim’s Pluto Projects Artspace, and would start recording their second album in Nelson next week.

Their first album Council Sports is available on all good streaming services.