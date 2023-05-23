Employee uses charge card to steal $30k from cafe

Haven employee Roxanne Sara Macgregor had taken her employer’s charge card over to the Countdown supermarket across the car park and made 107 unauthorised purchases of Prezzy Visa gift cards.

A Blenheim woman has stolen tens of thousands of dollars on her employers' charge card at a nearby supermarket.

Roxanne Sara Macgregor, 41, was employed by Haven Cafe on Cleghorn St, in Blenheim, for more than three years, a police summary of facts said.

She had access to her employers’ charge card for Countdown Redwoodtown, located on the other side of a car park, where she had permission to make small purchases for the business.

Between January 5 and November 26 last year, Macgregor used the charge card to make unauthorised purchases of Prezzy Visa gift cards on 107 occasions, totalling $30,011.50.

She declined to comment when spoken to by police, and had previously appeared before the court.

Reparation of $30,011.50 was sought by the cafe owner, who had submitted a victim impact statement.

Macgregor pleaded guilty to a charge of using a document for pecuniary advantage at the Blenheim District Court on Monday. She accepted the summary of facts, said her lawyer Jackie van Schalkywk.

The 41-year-old was convicted of the charge, and Judge Bruce Davidson ordered a pre-sentence report, which would address “suitability for home or community detention (sentence)”, he said.

Judge Davidson also ordered a reparation report and made a referral to restorative justice.

Macgregor was remanded on bail and would next appear in court on July 17.