Marlborough school choir prepares tirelessly for Big Sing

A school choir looking to defend its title as South Island champions is determined to wow audiences at the regional heat in Blenheim next month.

Marlborough Girls’ College choir Ovation was one of only two choirs awarded a Tūī award at last year’s Big Sing South Island Cadenza in Timaru – the top award handed out at the event.

Seven choirs from five Te Tauihu schools, hoping to be selected for this year’s Cadenza, will perform at the Nelson Marlborough Big Sing at Blenheim’s ASB Theatre next month.

Marlborough Girls' College/Supplied Marlborough Girls' College Ovation choir have been rehearsing twice a week, and even at lunchtimes, says group conductor Christianna Morgan.

Christianna Morgan, Marlborough Girls’ College teacher and Ovation conductor, said the group was “very excited” to perform in front of a home crowd.

READ MORE:

* Marlborough Future of Work conference bigger and better than ever

* The coffee shop doing free coffees for life in Golden Ticket giveaway

* Wait for first appointment improving, but taking longer to get treated in top of the south



“This is, for some of them, the highlight of the year, because not only are you singing for a local crowd, but you’re also singing with other schools, and so for us that’s exciting,” Morgan said.

The choir was made up of 31 of the school’s senior students. Marlborough Girls’ would also enter a choir of junior students in the Big Sing, named Crescentia.

“I'm feeling strong about all our choirs this year ... Our girls here at Marlborough Girls’ work tirelessly,” Morgan said.

Covid-19 restrictions meant the school’s choirs had limited opportunities to perform in front of crowds over the last few years, she said.

“It’s really exciting just to get back on the stage, because for so many years it's been this red light, green light situation.”

Matthew Hampson/Stuff Marlborough Girls’ College Ovation members Amy Rose, 17, left, and Mikayla Auty, 18, at a choir workshop last week.

Girls' College year 13 students Amy Rose and Mikayla Auty both returned to sing with Ovation in 2023 after being part of last year’s Tūī award-winning group as year 12s.

Soprano section leader Amy said being in the choir meant she had “somewhere to actually go and sing”.

“It’s just fun, and like it's a family,” said Mikayla.

Other schools entering choirs into the regional event included Marlborough Boys’ College, Nelson College for Girls, Nayland College and Motueka High School.

Stella Nova from Nelson College for Girls won awards for classical composition at the Big Sing Gala, as well as their alternative piece, in 2015.

Amy and Mikayla said they were eager to hear what the other schools had in store when they all performed in Blenheim on June 6.

The Nelson/Marlborough event would be one of ten regional Big Sings held throughout the country, part of the New Zealand Choral Federation’s festival for secondary school choirs, which involved around 8000 students from across the motu.

Tickets for the Nelson/Marlborough Big Sing concert on June 6 at ASB Theatre in Blenheim can be bought online at eventfinda.co.nz. Adult tickets are $25, seniors $20 and children and students $10.