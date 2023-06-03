What happens to abandoned boats in the Marlborough Sounds?

Abandoned boats such as this one can become navigational hazards to other boaties out on the water.

Every year about 10 boats are left abandoned in the Marlborough Sounds, as the cost and practical challenges of owning a boat prove too much for some owners.

And to ensure they don't become a hazard, harbourmaster Captain Jake Oliver and his team have to keep tabs on suspected abandoned boats and sometimes even get rid of them.

With about 4000 individual mooring spots dotted around the Sounds, figuring out which were abandoned could be quite a challenge, Oliver said.

“We don’t go to every one that looks like a scruffy boat and assume it’s abandoned,” Oliver said, although the abandoned ones did tend to be a bit scruffier.

READ MORE:

* Fewer boaties in Sounds eases summer parking pressure

* Some people don't just litter, they litter boats

* Call for boaties to take responsible safety measures



”We haven’t come across a nice 40ft Beneteau yacht that was terribly abandoned. Generally the ones we’re dealing with at the moment are older vessels, low on maintenance, they’re not brand new with shiny perfect fibreglass and paintwork,” he said.

There were a number of reasons people abandoned boats, Oliver said. People were often dealing with their own old age or health problems, and often financial issues.

“Boats need maintenance, they need constant upkeep, they need energy spent on them scraping, painting, stripping, reconditioning, antifouling – it's a lot of maintenance to keep a boat, so once they start to fall by the wayside and get fatigued, then it can need a lot of energy to bring them back.

“Sometimes (the owners) have so much going on in life that they struggle, we’ve had a couple who have just been really down on their luck, but they really don’t want to sell their prized possession – the boat.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Marlborough harbourmaster Jake Oliver says identifying abandoned boats can be a challenge.

“And we’ve had a couple of people who’ve had ill health, people that have got a little bit older, but don’t want to sell the boat, it’s just that other things have taken priority,” he said.

Oliver said the main issue with boats being abandoned around the Sounds was the danger they posed to other boaties on the water and the damage they could cause to the marine environment.

If efforts to find a boat’s owners proved unsuccessful, the boat would either be removed from the water and scrapped, or sold on to recover the costs, depending on its state of disrepair.

“If we think a boat is going to sink or become a navigation hazard, then we’d take it out of the water, if it’s in that state,” Oliver said.

“We’ll try to intervene as much as we can for those ones before they sink, because it’s way cheaper to do that than it is to start picking wrecks up off the bottom.

STUFF Owning a boat in New Zealand used to be part of the Kiwi dream, but more are ending up at the dump after their owners abandoned them.

“If the boat was in good condition, we could sell it to recover the cost, so the whole aim is to do it as cost-effectively and as efficiently as possible, without compromising on safety and the environment. We’re not going to leave something clearly dangerous, or clearly posing a risk to the environment in the water.”

Oliver said he and his team were allowed to take possession of suspected abandoned boats under the Maritime Transport Act and either scrap them or sell then on, but this was a last resort and a great effort was put in to try and locate the owners before such actions were taken.

“We don’t just rush into a process like this. We’ll end up taking temporary possession of the boat, and then we’ll advertise it as an abandoned boat for 30 days.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Picton and Waikawa have become a haven for boaties, but it’s not plain sailing for everyone out on the water.

“We’ll make enquiries in the community to see if anybody knows anything, so we ask around, chat to marinas and just put the word out that we’re looking,” he said.

Oliver said that if the owners weren’t found after 30 days of advertising on the Internet and in local newspapers, then the process would begin to remove the boat from the region’s waters.

“We work with the owners as much as possible, it’s not a draconian system where after 30 days we’ll drop a wrecking ball on it – we try and be as fair as we can,” he said.