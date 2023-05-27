Merger a new dawn for Marlborough conservation groups

Marlborough’s oldest community conservation group is joining forces with one of the region’s most successful, to the benefit of native birds and wildlife.

Although they have been working side-by-side for the past seven years, Kaipupu Sanctuary and Picton Dawn Chorus have decided to merge, to help their combined pest control efforts thrive in difficult times.

Wendy Sullivan, chairperson of the Kaipupu Point Mainland Island Society, said the changes were mainly administrative, and the merger would allow the organisation to be more resourceful with their time and money.

“It seemed we were doing the same things but two different people doing the same job, but this way we can make sure our volunteers and our staff are working together.

Picton Dawn Chorus chair Bryn Evans and Kaipupu Sanctuary chair Wendy Sullivan celebrate a new era for both groups.

“This will allow us to share resources and technical advice a little bit more easily as one organisation rather than two separate ones which will save hours and money and make us ‘work smarter’ basically,” said Sullivan, who confirmed no-one was losing their job in the merger.

By operating under the same umbrella, it would help with securing funding in the future, she added.

“It is quite big for our little conservation world in Picton. We believe that by merging the two societies, we will be more effective and more efficient in a climate where funding is getting harder to obtain.

“Funding for charities is becoming harder and harder to find, especially in the middle of a cost of living crisis, so by us working as one organisation more efficiently I think we’re going to be more resilient and more stable going into the future,” Sullivan said.

Kaipupu Sanctuary lies on a peninsula off Picton and is covered in 40 hectares of native bush that is home to a vast array of indigenous birds, invertebrates, lizards, plants and trees.

A predator-proof fence separated the reserve from the mainland, and the barrier had proved successful in keeping out pests such as stoats, cats and possums over the years.

In November last year, the sanctuary celebrated a landmark moment when it was declared to be rat-free for two years.

Nick Jones has spent three years developing a new trap to target mammalian predators.

As a result, many rare and vulnerable native bird species have been returning to the sanctuary's 40 hectares of native bush, including the South Island tomtit (ngirungiru) that was spotted last year at Kaipupu for the first time in the reserve’s 17-year history.

Picton Dawn Chorus chairperson Bryn Evans said the group was initially formed to provide a predator-free buffer to Kaipupu Sanctuary and had expanded its operational area to more than 2000ha.

“While Kaipupu Sanctuary’s predator-proof fence protects wildlife within the 40ha, we recognised there was a need to protect those when they flew away from the reserve.

“People are now telling us they are seeing more native birds in their backyards, which is pretty special,” Evans said.

Sullivan said the predator-free reserve would remain known as Kaipupu Sanctuary and staff and volunteers would continue its work programme undertaking predator surveillance, weed control and research as well as remain a visitor experience and educational facility.

Picton Dawn Chorus runs hugely popular back garden trapping programmes creating a halo buffer zone around Kaipupu.

“We’ve just had an analysis of all our bird data which looks pretty exciting, and it’s showing that bird numbers in Kaipupu have increased significantly which is so exciting and a great validation of the work we’ve been doing.

“We’ve had tomtits appear which was very exciting, they’re on our wish list of reintroductions so to have two naturally appear is really great.

“We’re looking at robins, riflemen and tomtits, and also some of our more precious lizard species and insect species,” she said.