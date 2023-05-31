Don't judge a band by its covers: Project propels students towards stardom

A project to transform “school covers bands” into bona fide rock stars has produced the first fruits of its labour at Blenheim’s ASB Theatre.

The initiative is a collaboration between the Marlborough Civic Theatre Trust, Marlborough Boys’ College and a handful of professional musicians, including local band and mentors Team Scary.

Jonny Heathen, sound technician, DJ, and the ASB Theatre’s “official rock ‘n roll ambassador” said a big part of the project was giving kids the chance to perform live in proper music venues with a professional sound system and set-up.

Heathen said the bands, named Breath Mints, Electric Souls, Saved By Fire and Rude Reggae, practised like mad in the build-up to the show on Sunday, and they more than hit the right notes.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Rocking the college, from left, Finn Brown (Electric Souls), Thomas Clark (Breath Mints), music teacher Barbara Song, Ollie Cross (Breath Mints) and Archie Cooke (Electric Souls).

READ MORE:

* Marlborough councillors on keeping and attracting young people to live and work in the region

* Marlborough to host the National Brass Band of New Zealand

* Brass band competition back in Marlborough



“The kids really pulled it together, and it went off, and it was awesome,” Heathen said.

“The transformation (has been) phenomenal, (it’s like) night and day. The effort the boys have put in over the course of the week was so apparent – they really did themselves proud.”

Joseph Casalme, chief executive of the Civic Trust that owned and operated the ASB Theatre, came up with the project and said the group was committed to developing and sponsoring more arts and culture events in Marlborough, particularly for young people.

The Fulton Foundation, a Marlborough-based charitable trust aimed at developing performance arts in the region, was also a sponsor as well as ASB Bank, he said.

Supplied/Pluto Projects Blenheim rock band Team Scary mentors Marlborough’s young musicians.

“We’ve got so much talent here in Marlborough, so we’re creating a venue for them to be together and seeing what we can do for the kids and for Marlborough,” he said.

Barbara Song, the aptly named head of music at Marlborough Boys’ College, and self-appointed “rock band manager”, agreed it was important to have a balance of academic studies and a creative outlet in schools.

“I believe they go hand-in-hand. These two bands have been doing curriculum music right from year 10, and they’ve all carried on with NCEA Level 1 music, Level 2 music and Level 3 music, with Level 3 composition where they get credits from writing their own original songs.

“It’s very exciting to really see this event coming together and see three generations of rock bands playing,” she said.

Supplied/Pluto Projects College student and Electric Souls’ lead guitarist Archie Cooke on stage at the ASB Theatre on Sunday.

Paul Robertson, band mentor from Team Scary, helped the Breath Mints fine-tune their debut original song on Sunday.

“It’s been really cool, I’ve just been taking them through their songs and trying to get them gig-fit. Barbara and Simon Evans (guitar tutor) at the college have done awesome work with them, so I didn’t need to do too much, it was just tweaking.

“We’re trying to push them to write more original music to perform. They are accomplished at covers, but for me, I’m hoping we can get a lot of these bands writing original music.

“It’s really cool they have an original, and it’s a really good song, too,” he said.

Supplied/Pluto Projects Young musicians from Marlborough Boys’ College test out the stage.

Song said giving young musicians a platform from an early age could only bode well for a future in the industry.

“By having Team Scary involved, it just shows that there is a next step you can take – you don’t just have to be the school covers band and give it away once you leave school; you can progress things, you can write your own music, you can take it further.

“Breath Mints played at Garden Marlborough and while they were playing there were members of the public approaching the sound desk asking for their information and booking them on the spot for private gigs.

“It just shows that all bands have to start from somewhere and that’s why this opportunity that Joseph has created is so significant for the junior bands,” Song said.