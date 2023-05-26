Mountain highs and river lows: crossing the South Island on horseback

Karolin van Onna and Nicole Kumpfmueller on Rarangi Beach, Marlborough. They have been travelling from Bluff on their way to Picton by horse back using back country routes.

After spending three-and-a-half months in the saddle and sleeping under the stars, a pair of hardy horse trekkers are pretty excited by the prospect of comfy beds.

“It’s going to be nice just sleeping in a bed every night – neither of us has had any real experience camping,” said Karolin van Onna as she stretched her legs on Marlborough’s Rarangi Beach with her companion Nicole Kumpfmueller.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Nicole Kumpfmueller, left, and Karolin van Onna on Rarangi Beach after a three-and-a-half month horse trek from Bluff.

The pair were travelling through Marlborough on the last leg of their “bucket list” adventure that had taken them, and their trusty steeds Rasta, Alex and Moose, up along the spine of Te Waipounamu, over mountains and across raging rivers, since setting off from Bluff on February 13.

Van Onna and Kumpfmueller, originally from Germany, said there had been many highs, and a few lows, as they battled tiredness and the elements on their “epic” horse trek.

“The worst one was when we went over the Clent Hills Saddle ... we ended up doing about 5km a day because the terrain was so rough, half of it was swamps, and swamp with horses is so sketchy because they sink up to their butts. It was so dodgy, so we had to lead them for four days,” van Onna said.

”There were a few meltdowns on that section, it was pretty rough, probably the lowest point.

“Then we came to the river with massive boulders and quite a strong current, we would have probably been swept away if we couldn’t hold on top the horses – we were just wet for two days straight just walking in the river the whole time.”

Despite the challenges, the pair said crossing rivers was actually one of the most enjoyable challenges they faced.

Nicole Kumpfmueller/Supplied Karolin van Onna and Nicole Kumpfmueller ride through Te Waipounamu's mountainous spine to Picton from Bluff.

“The highlights were probably the river crossings; they were really cool. It was a challenge, as we’re both not used to river crossing and neither are the horses.

“You can really feel the adrenaline on the river crossings. It’s fun though, and really cool,” van Onna said.

The duo said it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and were looking forward to a well-earned rest, but were also worried about dealing with boredom once they were back in the civilised world.

Supplied The epic trek featured some of the most beautiful and remote scenes of backcountry Te Waipounamu.

“It’s going to be pretty hard not being busy all the time, because we never really stop doing things; we ride all day, then we get to where we’re staying the night, then we get the horse all done, we feed them, we feed us, we put the tent up, and then we sleep, and the next morning the same, you’re always busy,” van Onna said.

Having reached Marlborough via Hanmer and the Molesworth, van Onna said they would spend Thursday night at Rarangi, before continuing to Picton via Port Underwood over the following days. It was hard to know when exactly they would arrive, as weather, terrain and other variables could affect their speed, she said.

“It’s been epic, and we’re almost finished now, we’re all really pretty tired and the horses as well, there’s been challenges, but oh my God, we’ve actually done this.”

Supplied Every night they must make camp and tend their horses, putting up their transportable electric fences.

Supplied The trip took years to plan. They ride 20km to 30km each day.

Supplied To pass the time, sometimes they even read a book in the saddle or crochet.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Much of the journey was alpine or backcountry, so to ride along the beach is a treat.