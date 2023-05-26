Man arrested following burglaries in Kaikoura

The man will appear in court on Friday on charges relating to burglaries from rural properties in the Kaikoura region.

A 57-year-old man has been arrested following a spate of rural burglaries in Kaikoura.

Kaikoura Police, with the support of Blenheim Police, recovered a number of building-related items after conducting a search warrant at a rural address and storage unit in the Kaikoura region on Wednesday.

The items included a boat motor, fence posts, farm gates, electric fencing items and other fishing and boat-related items – all reported stolen between March and May this year.

The man now faces 13 dishonesty-related charges, and will appear in Kaikoura District Court on Friday.

Police can be contacted by calling 111 if anyone needs to report any criminal or suspicious activity when it happens, or on 105 if it’s after the fact.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.