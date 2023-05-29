Bottomless brunch etiquette: No sculling, no double-parking

Mimosas are the most popular bottomless brunch drink, says Dolce bar and restaurant owner Owen Rarity.

No sculling drinks, no double-parking, and no giving attitude to staff are the three main rules at a popular bottomless brunch offering in central Blenheim.

The all-you-can-drink brunches at Dolce cafe, restaurant and bar have proven a popular way to kick off a big day, and not the “orgy of drunkenness” one might expect, says business owner Owen Rarity.

“It’s about going out with $50 in your pocket and knowing you’re going to have 90 minutes of an enjoyable time. It’s really good value, and you know what you’re going to get for your money.”

Rarity said he had been running the bottomless brunches for the past three years and said while the menu offered a few gastro delights to line the stomach, the demand was “all about the drinks”.

“The food is a bit of a sample of what we have on our regular menu, so you get to sample the classic Dolce wood-fired pizza as part of it if you wish, but it’s more about the beverages.

“Mimosa (orange juice and sparkling brut) is by far the most popular.

“We’ve also got flutes of bubbles, a selection of wines, beer and of course we’ve got the American Breakfast (bourbon, pink grapefruit, maple syrup) which is a great one, especially for the lads who don’t want to drink beer,” he said.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Eat NZ chief executive Angela Clifford visits South Town Club in Christchurch to celebrate Love Your Local - a celebration of our favourite local venues.

Rarity said most bottomless brunchers were females between the ages of 21 and 40, often returning to Blenheim for a special occasion, having moved around the country or overseas.

“It seems to be really popular around certain dates, people leave to go off to uni and that sort of thing, so whenever people come back to connect, we do get quite busy,” Rarity said.

“We’re busy coming up to festival weekends, over the summer holidays, over Christmas and New Year’s, and when there’s uni breaks. A lot of it is when there’s a reason to come to town to catch up with friends.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Dolce’s large, north-facing windows mean all-day sun, making it the “warmest place in town over winter”.

“And then in the winter we seem to attract a lot of people for their birthdays because the location is so warm here, we call it the ‘warmest place in town’.”

Despite the large quantities of alcohol being consumed, Rarity said patrons were generally well-behaved.

“We do a bit of a spiel when we first start, as in ‘We’re here for a good time, we’re here to serve responsibly’, and we also expect our guests to behave responsibly.

“We obviously have obligations with our liquor licence that it can’t be a free-for-all, so we were very wary about that, it’s more about having a good time than being stupid.”