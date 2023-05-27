One dead after crash near Ward, Marlborough, on Friday night

One person died at the scene of the crash.

One person died after a crash between a car and a motorbike near Ward, Marlborough, on Friday night.

Police confirmed the death on Saturday morning, following the crash which was reported about 6pm Friday, on State Highway 1, between Wests and Ure roads. The person died at the scene.

Five other people were injured in the crash and suffered minor to moderate injuries, police said.

The highway was closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigated, but Waka Kotahi said the road had re-opened at 5.35am on Saturday.

READ MORE:

* Two people injured after crash in Seddon on State Highway 1, Marlborough

* Road open after fatal Southland crash

* One critical, two others injured after two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2, near Ōpōtiki



A St John spokesperson said they responded to the crash with two ambulances.

“We assessed and treated three patients in a moderate condition and one in a minor condition. All patients were transported to Wairau hospital.”