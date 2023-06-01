Multi-tasking driver under the pump sees shunt plunge into Picton harbour

The remote-controlled shunt locomotive was lifted out of the water on the evening of September 3, 2021.

A shunt locomotive likely plunged into Picton Harbour because its “reasonably inexperienced” operator was distracted due to “increased work activity” caused by disruptions in the rail ferry schedule, a report has found.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission also found the incident might not have happened if the remote-control operator hadn’t been working on their own – rather than in a two-person team – when the “unintended” shunting happened.

The shunt locomotive was being operated by remote control at the Picton freight yard on September 1, 2021, with the operator using a remote-control pack attached by a harness to their chest. They were in the process of relocating a single wagon.

The brakes were released on the control pack and the 52-tonne locomotive and wagon travelled onto the rail linkspan before entering the harbour at the Picton ferry terminal. There was no ferry berthed at the wharf at the time and the rail linkspan was not in use. There were no injuries.

Supplied Security camera footage shows the moment a remote-controlled shunter train and wagon drive off a linkspan into Picton harbour.

However, the commission put the cost of retrieving the locomotive and wagon, using two 300-tonne cranes, in excess of $500,000. The salvage operation took three days.

The commission said in its report, released on Thursday, “unintended rail movements” were considered serious incidents with potentially serious consequences.

The shunt locomotive crossed an unprotected road crossing before entering the rail linkspan and plunging into Picton Harbour.

“Fortunately, the road crossing was not occupied at the time and there were no personnel working on the rail linkspan,” the report said.

A “very busy period” that afternoon meant the remote-control operator was carrying out tasks alone that they would have normally conducted as part of a two-person team with a rail operator. They would normally try to keep within visual sight of each other, but were at opposite ends of the yard.

Brya Ingram/Stuff The 52-tonne locomotive is hoisted out of the water at Picton harbour.

“Due to rail ferry scheduling disruptions, the shunt team was informed by the acting team leader that the day’s tasks would likely differ from those normally expected,” the report said.

During this time of increased activity, the operator took out his mobile phone to let the supervisor know they were running late, but remembered using mobile phones during operations was banned. He put his phone away and listened to a conversation on the UHF radio, but failed to complete a number of tasks.

“The [operator’s] attention was switching between multiple task demands in an effort to achieve all the required tasks efficiently prior to their shift handover,” the report said.

“Had the [rail operator] been present during the shunt procedure, it is very likely that the [remote-control operator] would not have left the shunt locomotive and this incident would not have occurred.”

KiwiRail advised the commission that it was not normal practice for a shunt crew to work at opposite ends of a freight yard, out of visual range of each other. However, there was no rule or procedure stating that it was compulsory for them to work within visual range.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express The locomotive is lifted from the sea floor with airbags.

The commission noted that the operator had performed 48 shifts in the four months since they had become certified. The eight most recent shifts had taken place following a period of three weeks’ leave.

The operator should have been added to a support programme developed by KiwiRail to support recently certified staff attain levels of competency. The operator had not been added to the support programme.

Their manager was unaware it was their responsibility to set monthly safety observations, as they had not received formal training in how to use the relevant KiwiRail software.

KiwiRail advised the commission that the use of the software had not been included in the manager’s induction process.

“While it was not considered to have contributed to this accident, the commission found that KiwiRail’s support programme for newly trained operational staff was not managed effectively.

“That a safety-critical worker was not receiving support post-certification is of concern to the commission,” the report said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Two cranes lift the engine onto the back of a truck.

The operator also had “little guidance” on when remote-control units should be switched off and made safe to prevent unintended movements.

The commission also pointed out that the rail linkspan was not protected from unintended rail movements when it was not in use, and there was no common understanding between KiwiRail and Port Marlborough to provide safe working conditions for workers maintaining the rail linkspan or to protect assets.

The commission recommended KiwiRail ensure safe working procedures were in place to manage site-specific risks associated with staff undertaking shunting activities.

KiwiRail accepted the recommendation, and had set up a “Safer Shunting” working group to meet regularly.

It was also recommended that KiwiRail install a more effective engineering solution to prevent rail movements entering the Picton rail linkspan.

Protective derailers were now in place in Picton. Automated locking systems designed to prevent similar incidents were being included in the redevelopment of the Picton site as part of the iReX project. They would be in place by the end of 2024.

Paul Ashton, executive general manager operations at KiwiRail, said safety was a top priority for the company, which had treated the incident with “the seriousness it warranted”.

KiwiRail welcomed the commission’s report, Ashton said.

“As the TAIC report notes, we have already acted on the recommendations that were made. This has included working closely with staff and union partners to improve our shunting safety outcomes. This work will be ongoing.

“We have also moved to make our training and auditing systems more robust. This has included digitising the monitoring process to ensure people are aware of requirements, coupled with more training for managers on competency management and on using the supporting systems.”

More than 170 managers and team leaders had received this training since the incident, he added.