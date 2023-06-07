Marlborough's heritage takeover: Who knew what and when?

Following a review in 2021, ideas were hatched, and letters went out. So why do some in the Marlborough’s heritage community feel “blindsided”?

A group of heritage leaders will today plead with the Marlborough District Council to hit pause on its takeover of the Marlborough Heritage Trust.

They say they’ve been kept in the dark over proposed changes with “enormous implications” for their beloved heritage sector.

But how and why were they in the dark? Or, more to the point, who knew what and when – and who was on a need-to-know basis?

First, a recap, because it’s easy to forget how the heritage jigsaw of Marlborough fits together.

The Marlborough Heritage Trust was formed in 2014, with a deed signed between the council and several heritage organisations, including the Marlborough Historical Society (MHS). The trust was to act as an umbrella organisation to “govern” the heritage assets of Marlborough.

In 2016, the society signed over its assets to the trust, including the museum. With that, any future council funding was to go to the trust.

In 2021, the council carried out a formal review of the trust, amid escalating costs and ongoing calls for help. At the start of this year, the council revealed the trust was to be wound up.

The Express reported in February staff at the Marlborough Museum and Edwin Fox would have to reapply for their jobs due to a new structure for heritage funding, should those jobs still exist.

A special general meeting (SGM) of the society was held in April where people seemed shocked to learn the full extent of the takeover.

That brings us back to today’s annual plan submission, headed “Heritage Amnesia”, which will claim “neither the trust nor the council had consulted with the wider heritage community, as specifically required by the trust deed” and the “historical society had not been consulted in any way”.

Their submission says the special general meeting was “the first the MHS members had heard” of the council takeover and subsequent staffing restructure at the museum.

Stuff Signing the deed in 2016, from left, Peter Scott, Ren Wagenvoort, Dale Webb and Graeme Gilmore.

Among those making the submission is Dale Webb, a society life member who was president when the trust was formed, but had since taken a back seat.

Webb was big on the deed at the special meeting in April. In a back-and-forth with trust chair John Larcombe, Webb said it appeared the trust was in “breach of its legal obligations” to the society. “Am I right in being as hard-nosed as that?” he said.

The bit in the deed he’s talking about is 25.3, which states, “Neither the board nor any individual trustee shall make an application ... to put the trust into liquidation without first obtaining the written consent of the council and consulting with the heritage organisations and tangata whenua”.

What Webb didn’t know, though, was that letters had gone out.

The council sent a letter to the president of the Marlborough Historical Society in August last year, which outlined “discussions regarding the winding up of the trust and council taking over the assets and operations of the trust”.

“As the Marlborough Historical Society has gifted and loaned much of the collection managed by the Marlborough Heritage Trust, I wanted you to be aware of this potential change,” the letter said.

“Council does not see a need to change the way the collection is managed but would seek your organisation’s endorsement of this change prior to anything being finalised between the parties.”

Meanwhile, Larcombe sent a letter in February – albeit only seven weeks before the special meeting – to “formally notify” parties on the deed of the “intention to wind up the Marlborough Heritage Trust”.

Stuff The Marlborough Historical Society has a huge collection in the archives at the Marlborough Museum.

Webb, a founding trustee, said on Monday of the Larcombe letter, “If that letter is in existence my accusation was not correct”.

And while it didn’t say much, it should have “opened the batting” for discussion amongst the wider heritage community, Webb said.

That information had not got down to the “rank and file members”, he said, doubling down on another member’s claim they were “blindsided” at the special general meeting.

“Prior to that, I was not aware of any communication in any shape or form,” Webb said.

The letters didn’t change his main issue with the situation though.

“The whole concept of winding [the trust] up was not wonderfully thought through ... It seems the council said ‘there’s a bit of a money problem and one or two other issues, let’s run it ourselves’. That seems to be the extent of the consideration. That’s the issue in my opinion.”

JOHN BISSET/STUFF One of the first ever commercially built electric cars from the 1960s has been donated to the Geraldine Vintage Car and Machinery Museum and members are working on its refurbishment.

Larcombe said “a number of letters had gone out” to the different parties, including the affected staff at the museums – and there was “a lot of verbal communication” too.

The trust had been “trying to follow the correct procedures”, but it wasn’t up to the trust to disclose the outcome of the review or its plans publicly.

The trust wasn’t going to tell “everybody everything we do”, and “every idea the council has, they’re not going to put in the paper”, Larcombe said. He wasn’t sure how the society handled information “internally” as he wasn’t a member, he said.

“The first part is an investigation into the possibility of things happening ... I think [the trust] has made every effort to keep people involved and notified about what’s going on but ... until you get a proposal, or something fixed, you don’t just go and tell everybody everything that’s going on.”

Matthew Hampson/Stuff Jenny Andrews received a Queen's Service Medal in 2022.

Society president Jenny Andrews QSM, who received the “winding up” letter from council in August last year, agreed with that sentiment.

“If everybody knew everybody’s business, what would happen then ... It would be like Facebook,” she said.

“The media has released some things, the council has released some things. Do you really think people were blindsided?

“We knew changes were occurring ... It’s an unfinished tapestry.”

As for the jobs, “councils and organisations do this, in this day and age – you have to apply for your job, and it’s not a given you are going to get that job.”

The first time she heard the name Elizabeth Ward, the new Marlborough Museum manger, was at the special general meeting, Andrews confirmed, adding she still didn't know who had the other jobs.

But the former Marlborough District councillor was confident the heritage community would end up with something “people are happy about”.

“When you get gain, you usually get a bit of pain, but we will get the care we need, but it may not happen overnight.”

Andrews said the council boss leading the restructure, Dean Heiford, also spoke at one of the society’s committee meetings.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Dean Heiford is leading the restructure of Marlborough’s heritage sector.

But Heiford said this wasn’t the case. He was invited to a committee meeting, but Covid got in the way. He had “face-to-face discussions” with Andrews, he said.

In April, at the special general meeting, as Webb was on a roll about deed obligations, Heiford also put forward this counter-argument.

“Well hold on, I think I can leap in there. Isn’t that why we’re sitting here? In terms of having – you know, I think an SGM is probably quite a legal way of finding out the information ... I see this as fulfilling some of that requirement. It may not be as formal as some in the room may wish it...”

Heiford had earlier in the meeting outlined the council’s plan for the historical society to take back its assets, with the council operating and funding them. So the committee still had to “say yay or nay” to that idea, which perhaps needed “some more formal communication between all three parties”, Heiford told them.

“Whether you need another SGM or something I’ll leave that up to you,” he said.

Last week, Heiford told the Express again that the wider Brayshaw Heritage Park needed “hundreds of thousands of dollars” spent on it, so the council thought it would do that “on behalf of the public”.

“It should be a win-win,” he said. Instead, it was becoming a “cup of custard”.