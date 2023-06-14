The sometimes 14-hour 'hell hard' day for life-saving treatment

Marlborough Community Vehicle Trust volunteer drivers who regularly ferry dialysis patients across to Nelson and back for treatment. From left, Carol Morris, Fran Hartley, Frank Hartley, Brian Henstock, Faye Doig and Quentin Doig.

Calls for a haemodialysis unit to be set up at Wairau Hospital are increasing after details emerge of the long and tiring round trips patients and volunteer drivers are having to make several times a week in order to receive life-saving treatment.

Brian Henstock, founding member of charitable organisation the Marlborough Community Vehicle Trust (MCVT), whose volunteers ferry passengers from Marlborough to Nelson for dialysis treatment, said the current situation was becoming untenable for both drivers and patients.

“We absolutely need dialysis available at Wairau Hospital, and I’m serious about this ... our volunteer drivers are doing a minimum of an 11-hour day from the time of picking up the passenger to the time the driver returns home.

”On one occasion it was a 14-hour day for one of our drivers which is just plain ridiculous,” he said.

TOM LEE/STUFF Evan Smith has kidney failure and has spent 7 years on dialysis.

READ MORE:

* Wait for first appointment improving, but taking longer to get treated in top of the south

* Backdown over lab plan to send Nelson tissue tests south by road

* Lab tests group plans to cut Nelson services, courier samples to Christchurch



Henstock said the trust was set up eight years ago to transport members in the Marlborough region over to Nelson for medical appointments, tests and elective surgery but had since been overwhelmed with demand to take people needing dialysis treatment.

He said the volunteer drivers weren’t medically trained to be transporting such passengers and the long days and late nights were taking their toll on both parties.

“Unfortunately, the dialysis thing has spiralled out of control, people are very tired by the time they get back. I've had three of my drivers say they don’t want to drive any more for dialysis [patients] because it’s downright dangerous,” he said.

Henstock said with most dialysis appointments starting at 1pm, volunteer drivers had to be on the road by 9.30am to pick up their passenger and get to Nelson on time.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Henstock said a lot of the volunteers were ex-military, ex-police and ex-school teachers who wanted to keep contributing to the community into their retirement.

All going well the dialysis would last for five hours, and it was past 6pm before driver and passenger were able to begin their journey home, he said, something that was getting more perilous with the condition of State Highway 6 and the dark winter nights.

“On a recent trip on SH6, just about every corner had a slip on it, the road is not good, it’s not getting any better, it’s only going to get worse I feel.

“With winter we’re going to get thick fog and ice, we’ll have people going over that road in the dark, in a gale force wind with rain splashing all over the window when they’ve already had a seven-hour day,” he said.

Volunteer driver Quentin Doig said he had driven dialysis patients over to Nelson on many occasions and was driving another across on Thursday.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Volunteer driver Quentin Doig said the journey was “a hell of a long trip” for dialysis patients to be undertaking several times a week.

“It’s tiring, you come home pretty tired, and it’s hell hard on the patients too. They come out very tired after dialysis and pretty wobbly, so it’s tough on them.

“Sometimes the patients will have difficulty with their unplugging and might (have a blood clot) and have difficulty recovering, so it can take some time – it's usually a 10-hour day,” he said.

Henstock said the vehicle trust raised most of their funds themselves, but had been strongly supported by the Marlborough District Council and a number of local business.

Unfortunately, they had seen very little from the Marlborough Primary Health Organisation (MPHO) and Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough whose patients it was transporting to and from appointments, he said.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Once the patients arrive at Nelson Hospital, their treatment usually lasts for around five hours before they head home to Marlborough.

“Frankly we have lost all faith both with primary healthcare (MPHO) and with (Te Whatu Ora) at Nelson Hospital – I’ve been waiting the best part of eight years for things to happen, and they haven’t got any better.

“The board and the drivers are all quite adamant we’re here to help people, but that does not mean to say we are carpets for the NMDHB to wipe their feet on and to dispose of their problems in our direction and that’s how it has become,” he said.

When asked about the lack of dialysis treatment available in Marlborough and the concerns raised by the trust, Lexie O’Shea, Nelson Marlborough Interim Hospital and Specialist Services lead said in a statement Te Whatu Ora was “reviewing” the situation.

“For Te Tauihu (top of the south) our dialysis unit is situated in Nelson. Volunteer drivers support patients who live in Marlborough to access this service.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Concerns about the state and safety of SH6, especially over the long winter nights had caused some volunteer drivers to stop taking dialysis patients.

“We understand there is a keenness to have a local dialysis service, and we are reviewing our service delivery,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Marlborough Mayor Nadine Taylor told fellow councillors at annual plan deliberations on Monday she was aware of the difficulties the trust faced and called on health services to better support it.

“The distance between Nelson and Marlborough is significant, the road is difficult, and it was explained to us by the vehicle trust, their volunteers are wanting to withdraw from driving that road in winter, and it’s just not acceptable that it’s left to volunteers to plug that gap in our health system, because it is a health system gap,” she said.

Elsewhere, Blenheim Ward councillor, and former Nelson Marlborough DHB board member Gerald Hope said it was unfortunate such an important service had to be provided by volunteers.

”I think it needs to be shafted up to Te Whatu Ora,” he said.