Heritage sector hamstrung by council not keeping up its end of the bargain

Brayshaw Heritage Park, which includes the Marlborough Museum and other heritage organisations, is a one-stop shop for heritage in Marlborough.

The Marlborough District Council must take some responsibility for the failings of the Marlborough Heritage Trust, say two founding trustees.

Heritage stalwarts Paul Davidson and Dale Webb were quizzed on the performance of the trust over the past nine years since it was formed in 2014, at annual plan hearings on Wednesday morning.

The council has suggested taking over from the trust following a review of its operations and funding – a potential restructure that has caused “considerable alarm in the heritage community”, according to Davidson.

Davidson said on Wednesday the takeover bid was “poorly thought through ... with undue haste and zero consultation”. Their submission urged the council to take “no further action” regarding the transfer of assets “pending proper consultation” with the wider heritage community.

They also asked the council to underwrite the trust’s heritage education programme until the end of the year, as it had lost all its Ministry of Education funding to providers in Nelson. They put that funding at $30,000 to $40,000.

“This is our most immediate request,” Webb said, adding they would like the council to help claw back ministry funding next year and for “future years”.

The Marlborough Heritage Trust was formed in 2014 with a deed signed between the council and several heritage organisations, including the Marlborough Historical Society. The trust was to act as an umbrella organisation to “govern” the heritage assets of Marlborough.

In 2016, the society signed over its assets to the trust, including the Marlborough Museum. With that, any future council funding was to go to the trust. However, in 2021, the council carried out a formal review of the trust, amid escalating costs and ongoing calls for help, and at the start of this year, revealed the trust was to be wound up, and museum staff would have to reapply for their jobs.

Davidson and Webb were founding trustees and past presidents of the society. However, no-one on their submission was currently with the trust.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The Marlborough District Council is this week hearing annual plan submissions, including an impassioned plea from heritage advocates on Wednesday (File photo).

Their submission said a special general meeting of the society in April was “the first [society] members had heard” of the council takeover. Their presentation included a short video shot 10 years ago of heritage advocates championing a heritage trust, including former mayor Leo McKendry.

After their submission, councillor Gerald Hope asked the men how they felt the trust had performed since it was set up nine years ago, and how the education programme had lost all its ministry funding.

Webb conceded the trust had not performed as originally hoped, but highlighted that the trust was supposed to have two council-appointed trustees. Those positions had not been filled for four years – almost half the time the trust had been in existence.

Webb asked how the council would operate if it wasn’t properly resourced. He suggested the council’s “outcomes would not be as well considered” either.

The trust was disappointed the council had not supported it “as promised 10 years ago” in the deed agreement.

Webb recalled being advised by the council staffer now leading the restructure proposal that “every organisation should have a wagon wheel of skills”; meaning everyone around the table should have the complementary skills to run an organisation.

SCOTT HAMMOND/ Stuff.co.nz Mechanic, mayor, community worker: life and times of Leo McKendry

Webb reminded the council that the trust was set up to take “commercial activities” away from volunteers.

“The council would have completed the wagon wheel. Those skills have been sadly missed the past few years,” Webb said.

Previously, two councillors had sat on the board, but that was “flawed” from the get-go, he said, as they had an “immediate conflict of interest” any time a heritage matter came up at council.

“Give it the two [council-appointed trustees] that have been missed for four years. Make it a proper partnership with council and make a long-term plan,” Webb said.

They also pointed out that the council could not simply wind up the trust, which was “quite independent of council”.

“The only people who can wind it up are the trustees themselves with proper notification and consultation,” Webb said.

The Express understood parties involved with the trust would have to apply to the High Court to let the council take it over.

The council would deliberate all annual plan submissions on Monday. The men had until Monday to provide “hard numbers” on the trust’s performance and heritage education funding to help with their submission.