Man films woman in bach shower with secret camera

A woman found a secret camera pointing in her direction after stepping out of a shower at a Marlborough Sounds bach.

A woman staying at a Marlborough Sounds bach noticed a faint light in a drawer as she dried herself off after a shower.

The light was coming from a hidden camera. It was recording her.

The owner of the bach, who has permanent name suppression, placed the small camera – covered in black tape – inside a basket in a drawer, which pointed directly towards the shower area in the bathroom.

After the woman discovered the camera, she left the bach and called police.

READ MORE:

* 'Podophile' imprisoned for rape and indecent assault

* Man charged following fatal Grovetown crash near Blenheim

* Patched up heritage building the Blenheim Club requests rates relief



Judge Jo Rielly, at the Blenheim District Court on June 6, said the woman was “trying her very hardest to get over what happened”.

The man and his victim had engaged in a restorative justice process, which was tailored to deal with matters of a sexual nature, and Judge Rielly said the woman had been “incredibly strong about her engagement in this process”.

She acknowledged the man felt “humiliated” by his conduct and felt “great shame” for what he had done.

Since being charged with making an intimate visual recording, the man had attended counselling and paid the victim $5000 in emotional harm reparation.

Describing the man as someone with “significant financial means,” Judge Rielly asked lawyer Marcus Zintl whether a donation to a community organisation would be an appropriate addition to his client’s sentence.

A donation of $1000 to Women’s Refuge was agreed.

“He’s trying ... to work on himself ...,” Zintl said.

The man was sentenced to 12 months’ supervision with a special condition to attend any counselling, treatment or programmes as directed by a probation officer. An order was made for the camera to be destroyed.