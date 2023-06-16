Tuamarino and 'the calm beyond' the Wairau Affray

The Wairau Affray, the first battle of Ngā Pakanga o Aotearoa (the New Zealand Wars), happened 180 years ago at Tuamarino, or as it has become known, Tuamarina.

One hundred and eighty years after the Wairau Affray, the true story of that conflict is slowly becoming the only story of that conflict. Is it time to right the other wrong there? Ian Allen reports.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Nic Walker was introduced to his new Kāhui Ako, or community of learning, at the start of this term as the tumuaki of Tuamarino.

It was a brief but telling moment.

Because later, at that same get-together of Marlborough school leaders, the new principal of Tua Marina School would get chatting to one of his predecessors, and learn that the kura had for some time talked about a possible name change.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Nic Walker, tumuaki of Tua Marina School.

READ MORE:

* The Wairau Affray play to 'confront' colonial past

* Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono: The many uncomfortable truths of the Wairau Affray

* Lesser-known treaty date remembered in Marlborough

* Time to look back at the Wairau Affray with 'compassionate mindset'



Tuamarino, loosely meaning “the calm beyond” or “the calm easy-going”, was the original Māori name for the area, likely in reference to the still waters of the Wairau.

But the area had become better known as the site of the Wairau Affray, the first major armed clash between Māori and Pākehā in New Zealand – making it the first battle of Ngā Pakanga o Aotearoa (the New Zealand Wars) – and the only one ever in the South Island.

Saturday marks the 180th anniversary of the affray, a conflict that was for many years framed with a heavy European slant – in part because of the papers of the day. It was once called the Wairau Massacre.

But over recent years, the full story of what happened at Tuamarino on June 17, 1843 has become more widely understood and accepted. The story is being taught to secondary school students in Marlborough as part of the Aotearoa New Zealand’s Histories curriculum. A kapa haka in Marlborough has worked the affray into a waiata, which they will soon perform at Taku Kara Tipuna, a kapa haka event for secondary schools in Te Tauihu.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A Hutt Valley artist was commissioned to paint a portrait of Te Rauparaha.

As the story (now) goes, New Zealand Company agent Arthur Wakefield set out to survey land in Marlborough’s Wairau Valley, which he believed had been sold by Ngāti Toa.

Te Rauparaha, the senior chief of Ngāti Toa, certain the land had not been sold, had Wakefield’s surveying party escorted from the land. They pulled up survey pegs and burnt down their makeshift huts.

A warrant for arrest was issued for Te Rauparaha on arson charges. Te Rauparaha, trying to follow the rule of law (he had signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi three years to the day earlier), repeatedly urged the settlers to wait for judgment from Land Commissioner William Spain to determine whether the land had been lawfully sold.

He told them he did not want to fight, but about 50 settlers, many of them untrained, advanced on one of the most successful warriors of his day.

Te Rauparaha and his men killed 22 of the settlers’ party, many of them prisoners who surrendered or were captured in the battle.

The deaths of those men were called for by Te Rauparaha’s nephew, Te Rangihaeata, who realised after the battle that his wife, Te Rongo, had been killed in the confrontation. Te Rangihaeata called for utu in accordance with tikanga. At least three other Māori were killed.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF A monument for the European settlers killed in the Wairau Affray at the cemetery on the hill behind Tua Marina School.

And just as the story of the affray has been corrected over the years, there is growing appetite for the other wrong in the area to be righted – the place’s name.

For years, it was debated whether the place was one word (Tuamarina) or two words (Tua Marina). The school, built in 1871, adopted Tua Marina, but the debate has moved on from that.

Dr Lorraine Eade, of Ngāti Toa, said growing up she did not know the area was originally called Tuamarino.

“You must remember that the last 30-plus years there has been a steep growth in our knowledge, all of the iwi research undertaken for the Waitangi Tribunal Claims, the presentations and negotiations of Treaty Settlements, the development of kōhanga and kura have all strengthened the passion and desire to better understand our whakapapa and history, as well as correct the wrongs of the past.”

Eade wasn’t sure where Tuamarina, or Tua Marina, came from.

“But what we do know is that there wasn’t a good understanding of Māori place names and these were often misspelt or mispronounced ... when Alfred Rore recommended the name of Massacre Hill be changed to Maungarongo (meaning peace and amity), the paper reported it as Maungaroa. When you think about it Maungarongo and Tuamarino are complementary to each other; calm, peace, amity,” Eade said.

She would like to see Tuamarino more widely used, and said Ngāti Toa had plans to develop the site.

“It is the first recognised battle between the ‘Crown’ and iwi in Aotearoa, three years to day that Ngāti Toa signed the treaty in Port Underwood, and it had disastrous consequences for us as an iwi. That has had intergenerational effects that are still felt today,” Eade said. “That mamae doesn’t go away, even though a treaty settlement was reached.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF A cairn at Tuamarino refers to the European settlers as the “pioneer families of this district”, with no mention of the Māori who were there before them.

Walker, now seven weeks into the job, said he wanted to check with the school board to “find out what consultation” had been done on Tuamarino, and what they were doing “further on that”.

The school was all about the link between people and place, said Walker, adding of the name change, “if it’s important to our people, it’s important to our place”.

But nothing would happen without full and proper consultation with the community.

Even today, the school had descendants from both sides of the affray, and Walker said he wanted to “ensure people’s mana is enhanced by the process”.

For Walker, though, one of the “absolute joys” of Tua Marina School was its small, tight-knit community.

“You go outside at 3pm, and you can solve a lot of problems,” he said.

It was important for a primary school, in particular, to “get things right” for the children. The school had an “incredible opportunity to support children ... [in] finding their beyond, by getting things right the whole way through”.

But for a school that had been through five principals in five years, maybe a name change could “bring back the sense of Tuamarino [or calm]”.

Walker added that, whatever happened, people should “feel OK to use either to start with”. “A lot of people have only ever called it Tuamarina and have done so for a number of generations,” he said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Dr Peter Meihana, with Mt Strachan off in the distance.

Dr Peter Meihana, senior lecturer in Māori history at Massey University, said he felt Tuamarino could go the way of Aotearoa New Zealand.

“The name has not officially changed, but for all intents and purposes it’s Aotearoa. I was watching Country Calendar on Sunday, and they said ‘in the southwest corner of Aotearoa’. So whilst it hasn’t been officially changed it’s gained so much currency that’s what it is now.”

Meihana (Ngāti Kuia, Rangitāne, Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō and Ngāi Tahu) said he saw Tuamarino as one of the interconnected wetland systems – including Tuamoutere and Tuamatene – that made up “the myriad of waterways of Wairau”.

And they were connected to the maunga of the area.

“When our ancestors named places they were placing whakapapa on the land. Whakapapa is about connections and associations. Naming something that’s not connected to anything doesn’t make sense for us...

“They do not exist by themselves, they exist in relation to other things. For me, anyway, that’s an important message to give our young people.”