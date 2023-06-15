Green Party's Kaikōura candidate steps down to take up new role in Christchurch

Dr Alexander ‘Alec’ McNeil, Marlborough District Council’s solid waste manager, has withdrawn from the Green Party’s Kaikōura electorate to take up a new job in Christchurch.

Kaikōura’s Green Party electoral candidate has stepped down from the party list and withdrawn his candidacy from the upcoming elections after landing a new job in the big smoke.

Dr Alexander ‘Alec’ McNeil, who is also Marlborough District Council’s solid waste manager, said he was putting his political ambitions on hold for the time being as he focused on starting a new role at the Christchurch City Council next month.

“It’s a change of employment circumstance, so we’re relocating to Christchurch and you can’t run a campaign if you’re not physically in the area.

“It’s just a timing thing that’s all - the opportunity came up, and it wasn’t one to be missed; employment relocation is basically the driver behind it,” he said.

McNeil only launched his political ambitions in April, saying at the time that trying his hand at politics was the “final bit of the jigsaw” he’d been missing.

However, he said he’d had to put these ambitions on the back burner while he concentrated on his imminent move to Christchurch and the start of a new job.

“I think you’ve got to prioritise when you take on a new role, you’ve got to give that your focus and make that your priority, so that’s what I’m doing.

“I’ve decided to withdraw from the process, and now I’m focused on the employment side, the career side. So that’s something I’ll now leave to those still carrying the banner for the Greens,” he said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF McNeil said he would leave politics to those carrying the Green Party’s banner while he concentrated on his career.

McNeil said his new role would see him continue working in the green sector, something he was passionate about.

“I’ll be working with Christchurch City Council in a similar space that I’m in now – recycling, but obviously just on a different scale because it’s a city-wide challenge,” he said.

McNeil, who moved to Blenheim from Scotland in 2008 with his family, said he would “absolutely” miss living in Marlborough, but felt it was the right time to move on.

“It’s been a big part of our lives; we’ve been here for 15 years. We came here with two young sons, and they’ve both finished their education and have moved on into employment and university.

“It’s been a significant 15-year period, but it’s a fresh start and one we’re looking forward to,” he said.