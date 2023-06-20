NCEA Level 1 not worth the 'stress' (in students), decides Marlborough college

Marlborough Girls’ College has joined a number of other schools across the country in ditching NCEA Level 1.

Marlborough Girls' College has announced it will be dropping NCEA Level 1 assessments from next year due to the “anxiety and stress” they can cause students.

Dr Michelle Tewkesbury, the school's acting principal, said in a statement emailed to parents on Monday that a focus on “credit gathering and perfectionism” was “out-moded” and end-of-year assessments three years in a row were taking their toll on students.

These were counter to what the school believed great learning should look like, the email said.

“We are particularly concerned about the significant impact on students of high stakes assessment which currently happens in Years 11, 12 and 13.

STUFF Education Minister Jan Tinetti​ made the announcement at Papatoetoe High School in Auckland.

READ MORE:

* No plans to drop NCEA Level 1 yet, schools say

* 'Anxiety and burnout': College ditches NCEA level 1 for student wellbeing

* Taking credit from other subjects scrapped as students not literacy, numeracy-ready



“Three years of high-stakes assessment is out-moded and for all the work involved, the NCEA Level 1 qualification has little currency.

“Many of our students have told us about how over-assessment has impacted on their wellbeing and their enjoyment of school and learning,” the statement said.

Tewkesbury said the qualification wasn’t needed to study NCEA Level 2 and 3, nor for entry into any tertiary courses.

“We want to spend more time on learning and less time on assessment in Year 11.

Alden Williams/Stuff The email said end-of-year exams three years in a row were causing “anxiety” and “stress” amongst students.

“Removing NCEA Level 1 assessment will add at least six weeks of teaching and learning time for Year 11 students, and allow for much more flexibility in the range of courses and opportunities available.

”The Ministry of Education has always said that Level 1 NCEA is optional, and we know that the vast majority of our students gain Level 2 or 3 by the time they leave school,” the statement continued.

When contacted, Tewkesbury said she would refrain from speaking to the media until she had spoken with parents face-to-face at an information evening to be held next month.

A number of schools across the country have already ditched NCEA Level 1, while others steadfastly support its continuation.

Stuff The NCEA Level 1 qualification has “little currency ... for all the work involved”, says Marlborough Girls’ College acting principal Michelle Tewkesbury.

One parent, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he had “conflicting opinions” about the move.

“I can see merit on both sides ...my Year 10, 14-year-old, who won’t be doing NCEA Level 1 next year is a little concerned that she won’t be doing the internal assessments and exams that they do now, so she’s worried she won’t be ready for NCEA 2 the following year.

“My other [older] one ... thinks a lot of the same thing; that they’ll struggle to do NCEA Level 2 without having done the exams and internal assessments (in Level 1).

The parent said his daughters did “get stressed and wound up” over their school work, but this had more to do with their personalities rather than the prospect of exams.

Joshua Hoehne/unsplash One parent said he had conflicting views about the change, but said exams were good preparation for the future.

“I’ve seen how stressed and worked up she gets over her work this year – she's in tears at times because she wants it to be perfect.

“But, I do agree with the school that it is a little bit of a waste of time given nobody cares about NCEA Level 1 any more and an extra six weeks’ teaching time would be bloody good,” he said.

In her email, Tewkesbury said the school was still finalising the teaching curriculum that would replace NCEA Level 1.

“Our teachers are currently developing course proposals for the 2024 Year 11 learning programme and are excited about the opportunities ahead.

“We are committed to delivering our clear vision for learning and continue to work hard to make positive change happen for the benefit of all our students,” the statement said.