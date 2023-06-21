'Unapologetically Māori' rangatahi set to take on country's best orators

Marlborough Girls’ College year 10 students Māreikura Nepia, left and Fenella Cooney were presented taonga following their wins at the Ngā Manu Kōrero Te Tauihu regional speech competition.

Being “unapologetically Māori” and inspiring rangatahi to learn te reo has secured a rare double win for two young orators set to perform on the national stage.

Taonga were handed to Marlborough Girls’ College year 10 students Māreikura Nepia and Fenella Cooney in front of a packed out school hall on Tuesday morning, the pair having taken out both junior categories at this year’s Ngā Manu Kōrero Te Tauihu regional speech competition.

Being proud to be Māori as someone who “doesn't look Māori” was the inspiration for the speech Cooney performed in Nelson earlier this month, titled “I am unapologetically Māori”.

“It’s about my own perspective in the world, and some of the things that Māori will struggle with, and how we can all make a change,” she said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Nepia with her dad Kiley Nepia, right, perform a waiata at an awards ceremony at Marlborough Girls’ on Tuesday that celebrated the double win for the school.

“I touched on my view as someone who doesn't look Māori, and what that’s meant in institutional racism, and hoping I could find some others that related, and show that you can still be unapologetically Māori.”

Nepia’s was titled “Me pēhea te ahurea Māori e whaitake ai ki ngā rangatahi”, which translated to “how can we make learning te reo relevant to youth”.

“The first part was how do we make it relevant, the second part was about different ambassadors who inspire and are targeted at the youth audience, and my last section was the work that my whanau do, the type of stuff that we’re doing that is supporting making it relevant for rangatahi,” Nepia said.

Her “whole family, and a few friends” were already fluent in teo reo, and Nepia said her speech was about encouraging young people, both Māori and non-Māori, to give learning the language a go.

The two students came first in their categories at the top of the south regionals on June 9; Nepia winning the Te Rāwhiti Ihaka, Junior Te Reo Māori, and Cooney securing the Sir Turi Carroll, Junior English.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express Nepia and Cooney thought it was “pretty cool” that they both won their categories at the regional competition.

Nepia’s dad Kiley Nepia called the double win for Marlborough Girls’ a “real milestone”.

“It’s a real achievement that a school wins two sections at the Manu Kōrero competition,” he said.

“Manu Kōrero is a great competition, and it’s one of those events for our young people to perform together and be real proud of being Māori.”

“Proud” of each other, “very excited”, and admittedly a little nervous, the girls were set to represent Te Tauihu secondary schools at the Ngā Manu Kōrero national competition in Dunedin on September 19-21.