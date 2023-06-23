Police find drink-driver hiding in back seat

Police were warning drivers of two horses running loose on Rarangi Beach Rd, pictured, on June 7. (file photo)

Police found a drink-driver hiding in the back of his car after trying to warn the man about two horses running loose in the area.

An officer flashed their red and blue lights when they saw Atanatiu Houra, 27, drive past on Rarangi Beach Rd near Blenheim in the early hours of June 7.

Police were in the area “dealing with two horses running loose” on the road, and pulled Houra over to warn him of the danger, a police summary of facts said.

But when they pulled up next to his vehicle, no-one was sitting in the driver’s seat.

Police found Houra “attempting to conceal his identity” in the back seat of his car, arrested him, and took him to Blenheim Police Station for an evidential breath test.

He returned a result of 598 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 400mcg.

Houra pleaded guilty to a drink-driving charge at Blenheim District Court on Wednesday. He denied two breach of protection order charges regarding an unrelated matter.

“While it seems you hopped into the back of the vehicle, you were unable to not be seen by the police,” Judge Garry Barkle said to Houra.

The 27-year-old was disqualified from driving for 28 days, and would need to have an alcohol interlock device attached to his car for 12 months. He would be required to drive with a zero alcohol licence for three years after that.

Houra was sentenced to 125 hours community work for the drink-driving and would reappear in court on his other charges on July 31.