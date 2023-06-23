Man set-up by trio who robbed him in remote location at gunpoint

Thomas William MacDonald, 34, Sabrina France, 27 and Jahtivah Filipo, 23, were involved in an aggravated robbery involving a firearm at Blenheim Rowing Club on February 27, 2021 (file photo).

A trio lured a man to a remote location in Marlborough to rob him at gunpoint and take his methamphetamine.

A decision was made by Thomas William MacDonald, 34, Sabrina France, 27 and Jahtivah Filipo, 23, to entice the man to the Blenheim Rowing Club, located on a quiet country road on the outskirts of town.

France knew the victim, and they travelled in the same vehicle to the rowing club in the early hours of February 27, 2021, where they met Macdonald and Filipo in another vehicle that contained a firearm.

All three offenders had been users of methamphetamine, and had “some awareness” that the victim was involved in methamphetamine dealing said Judge Garry Barkle at Blenheim District Court on Thursday, referring to a Crown summary of facts.

READ MORE:

* Man films woman in bach shower with secret camera

* Police find drink-driver hiding in back seat

* Name suppression continues for man accused of abducting, raping girl in Blenheim



Macdonald and Filipo exited their vehicle and ran over to France and the victim when they arrived. The victim was hit over the head with the firearm and had the barrel placed against his cheek a short time later.

There was no evidence that the firearm was loaded.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The three offenders were sentenced on charges of aggravated robbery at Blenheim District Court on Thursday.

The victim sustained three deep cuts to the top of his head and abrasions to his forehead, but was able to stop Macdonald and Filipo when they attempted to drive off in his vehicle.

His cellphone was taken and “methamphetamine was uplifted” before the three offenders left the area.

Judge Barkle said Macdonald and Filipo had worn face coverings during some of the incident.

“Albeit, they fell away, and your faces were exposed to (the victim), and he was able to identity the two of you,” he said.

Thomas’s lawyer Rob Harrison said the circumstances of the aggravated robbery were unique, as the victim was “not some tourist who had parked up ... this is something entirely different”.

“The methamphetamine world is part and parcel what’s happened here,” he said.

Reports prepared before the sentence date outlined that Filipo and France had gone to the rowing club that day with the intent of taking methamphetamine from the victim. France told a report writer than she was under the influence of the drug when the robbery occurred.

The pair both entered guilty pleas to a charge of aggravated robbery, but Macdonald maintained his innocence until he was found guilty by a jury in May this year.

Macdonald was sentenced to three years imprisonment, France was sentenced to 12 months home detention and Filipo was given 11 months home detention on Thursday.