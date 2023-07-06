Methodists plan to sell Marlborough country church

Tape on the sign outside Rapaura Methodist Church signals the end of monthly services.

If you’ve ever wanted to own a little brick church in the heart of Marlborough wine country, you might soon be in luck.

Although, you won’t be able to lay claim to the cemetery next door.

Rapaura Methodist Church, an 84-year-old building on a site with 150 years of Methodist history, will likely soon join the list of religious buildings recently disposed of in Marlborough.

The country church, surrounded by vineyards, had suffered from low numbers at its monthly services, and held its last service in March last year.

John Symington, Blenheim Methodist Parish spokesperson, said the church was discussing putting the building up for sale in the near future.

“The area belongs to the Methodist Church of New Zealand, and we are looking at subdividing off the cemetery behind the church, and then selling the church and the land around the church,” Symington said.

The decision wasn’t set in stone, and the process of selling up would be slow, Symington said.

But one thing was for sure; the small cemetery at the back would remain under the parish, he said.

“It’s a Methodist community graveyard, so that’s the main thing we’re safeguarding, that we keep control of it,” he said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express Gifford is one of a handful of family names inscribed on the tombstones at the back of the church.

The prospect of the church being sold had Robyn Gifford worried. She had family members buried at the cemetery beside the church, and was worried about what might happen to it if the property was put on the market.

“It’s a consecrated ground, it’s a burial ground of importance because of its historical context, and to separate the church from the burial ground, and to use that area for another purpose, seems to me to be an unnecessary thing,” Gifford said.

If no longer being used as a place of worship, she thought its current owners could safeguard the future of the building by using it for other purposes, such as exhibitions or concerts.

“Those things are a way of maintaining a place where people come to gather, as opposed to it becoming an area where people build houses, or it turns into individual private enterprise,” she said.

“There are very few buildings of historical significance that the public have access to in Marlborough, and that is one of them.”

Marlborough Museum/Supplied The current Rapaura Methodist Church, left, that opened in 1939, next to the old church, right, that dated back to 1873.

She thought any decision to sell up should “at least, be discussed” with the surrounding community, “or, there should at least be awareness of the fact that this is a situation that has evolved”.

The current red brick church opened on May 27, 1939, next to the long-gone original church that dated back to 1873. The old building was sold for £12 before being demolished, according to ‘Methodism in Marlborough’, published in 1965.

Big decisions had recently been made about three of the region’s Catholic Churches.

The results of 2019 review of Marlborough’s Catholic parish properties had come to fruition, and St Joseph's Church in Picton was set to be knocked down once quotes were finalised. The building was given a new building standard (NBS) rating of 10%, deeming it an earthquake risk.

Cathie Bell/Supplied The final Mass was held at St Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Renwick on June 18.

St Francis de Sales had served Renwick’s Catholic community for over a century, and was packed with parishioners when it held its final mass on June 18. The building would likely be donated to a non-denominational trust.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Havelock had been deconsecrated, and the property was now officially on the market.