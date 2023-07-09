Blenheim-based Ukrainian winemaker says she dreads turning on her phone each morning

Alina Tenetka is confident her compatriots in Ukraine will win the war against Russia, but she’s not confident they’ll win anytime soon.

Alina Tenetka, a Blenheim-based Ukrainian winemaker, wakes up each morning dreading turning her phone on.

She said she is fearful of news she will see from her homeland, and given the current turmoil around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, a visibly emotional Tenetka said her fears had only intensified.

“Every day I wake up and fear there will be a nuclear disaster at Zaporizhzhia, every morning I am afraid to turn on the phone and see that it’s happened,” she said, believing Russian troops were ready and willing to blow up the plant to disrupt Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive.

“Today (Wednesday) was enormous, I was checking the news much more often because the previous night our president said that the Russians were going to explode it, so today I was checking the news every half an hour ... afraid to see the bad news,” she said.

Breakfast Mahi for Ukraine's Kate Turska said both a physical war and a propaganda war were being fought.

Tenetka was speaking as the war in her homeland approached the 18-month mark following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant had been a focus of fear since Moscow's forces took control of it and its staff in the early stages of the war.

Over the last year, the UN's atomic watchdog repeatedly expressed alarm over the possibility of a radiation catastrophe like the one at Chernobyl after a reactor exploded in 1986.

Tenetka said as the war continued to drag on, she felt less optimistic now than she did at the beginning of the invasion, although admitted she felt a "short-lived excitement" when she heard news of Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenaries marching towards Moscow last month.

supplied Marlborough winemaker Alina Tenetka paid a visit back home to Ukraine in August 2022 to visit her parents and reconnect with her country eight months after Russia's invasion.

However, that soon changed as Prigozhin called a halt to his rebellion, turned tail and headed into exile in neigbouring Belarus.

Tenetka said she closely followed Telegram, an encrypted messaging app, in Ukraine and Russia and there were a lot of theories and confusion going around as to exactly what happened that day.

“One of the ideas is that he (Putin) actually gave Prigozhin and Wagner that opportunity or order to create that kind of uprising to be able to stop it so quickly so he looks almost as the winner, so any other rebels in the future would not even want to do anything.

“It could be a tactical movement that has been hidden from our eyes to relocate Wagner closer to the (Ukraine) capital without suspicion,” she said.

Uncredited/AP This image provided by Maxar Technologies, shows the Kakhovka reservoir and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, right, in Southern Ukraine on June 30, 2023.

Tenetka also cautioned against the idea that replacing Putin at the top would automatically mean an end to the war.

“The war will continue as long as there were people who hated Ukrainians in the Kremlin,” she said.

Now almost a year-and-a-half into the war, Tenetka said she couldn’t see a quick end to the fighting as Ukraine’s counteroffensive came up against stiff resistance from Russia’s well dug-in defensive positions.

“We’ve been expecting the war to finish faster, we were thinking the whole entire world would come to fight one country (Russia) all together.

Stuff Tenetka says she believes Ukraine will eventually win the war, but said victory would come at a very high price.

“Obviously the world has helped with weapons and money, but it’s still our people fighting and our blood and death, we’re losing more and more people every day, our resources and man power aren’t as big as Russia’s.

“That’s why we don’t feel so optimistic now, because we have already had too many losses on the battlefield and among civilians, on nature and resources – that's why the optimism has faded,” said Tenetka who has many friends fighting on the front lines.

As she readies to leave, Tenetka paused for a second, deep in thought.

“When I say less optimistic, it doesn’t mean that I think we will not win the war; we for sure will win. All of the Ukrainian population are 100% sure we will win, but the price is very high.”