Marlborough woman first Kiwi in 15 years to win prestigious winemaker trophy

Natalie Christensen, chief winemaker at Yealands Wines was crowned White Winemaker of the Year at the International Wine Challenge awards ceremony in London on Tuesday.

The quality of wines being produced in Marlborough continue to make their mark on the global scene after Blenheim woman Natalie Christensen was crowned White Winemaker of the Year at a prestigious awards ceremony in London on Tuesday.

Christensen, chief winemaker at Yealands Wines near Seddon, became the first New Zealander to win the title at the International Wine Challenge (IWC) since 2008, and said she was humbled by the award.

“The IWC is hugely competitive and I was up against some incredible winemakers from wineries that are hundreds of years old – Yealands is so young in comparison,” she said.

Along with her individual award, Christensen also helped Yealands Wines win a further 12 medals at the event as well as the New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc Trophy for the Yealands Estate Single Block S1 Sauvignon Blanc 2022.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Head of sustainability Michael Wentworth highlights the eco-friendly features of the Yealands vineyard.

Christensen, who has nearly two-decades of experience of working in the industry said these awards illustrated the variety and scope of the wines produced by the team at Yealands.

“Marlborough is well known for its sauvignon blanc, but to have a range of varietals performing so well in shows is really meaningful as it shows the breadth of our winemaking ability outside our flagship sauv,” she said.

The International Wine Challenge is one of the world’s most respected and influential wine competitions, showcasing outstanding wines and talented winemakers from all over the globe.

Its co-chair Oz Clarke, a renowned writer, TV presenter and leading wine expert had nothing but praise for Christensen’s winemaking prowess.

Stuff Christensen has also worked in France, Spain and the USA during her 17 years in the wine industry.

“It’s great to see Natalie’s excellent winemaking being recognised with this prestigious award as she expands Yealands’ range.

“She has an incredible technical ability and is totally in tune with how to produce wines that give an intense sense of place,” he said.

Clarke said it was a great achievement for Christensen to be crowned world’s best winemaker in a male-dominated industry.

“It’s also wonderful to see the White Winemaker of the Year award go to a female winemaker.

Supplied Christensen said the Yealands Estate where she worked was the “most stunning office”.

“This noteworthy accomplishment not only celebrates Natalie’s exceptional talent and expertise but also lays the foundation for increased recognition and expanded opportunities for female winemakers around the world,” he said.

Christensen, who has also worked in the wine industry in France, Spain and the USA, was named one of the most influential women in wine in the world by the Drinks Business Magazine in the UK in 2018.

Tiffani Graydon, CEO of Yealands Wine Group, said it was a momentous occasion for both Christensen and the Marlborough winery.

“Everyone at Yealands is so proud of Nat for this achievement. Great quality wines start in the vineyard, so we see this award as special recognition for the entire team.

“Nat is incredibly passionate about making great tasting wine and, honestly, you couldn’t ask for a better ambassador to represent NZ wine on the global stage,” Graydon said.

Christensen herself paid homage to the team at Yealands and said far from resting on their laurels following the win, she believed their best was yet to come.

“We can’t wait to share our vintage 2023 wines with the world, as we think they’ll be even better,” she said.