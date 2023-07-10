Would-be Marlborough astronaut 'blown away' after landing Arctic space trip

Marlborough Boys’ College year 13 student Reuben Dempster has been selected to attend a European Space Camp at the Andøya Space Center in northern Norway.

Launching a rocket from a remote Artic island is how a Blenheim teenager will be kicking off the next school term.

Marlborough Boys’ College year 13 student Reuben Dempster dreams of becoming an astronaut and is already completing a university paper in astronomy.

Soon, he’ll be packing his bags and travelling to the other side of the world, having being selected to attend a European Space Camp at the Andøya Space Center, Andenes, in the far north of Norway at the end of this month.

Royal Society Te Apārangi received more than 200 applications from students from all around the country wanting to take part in various international science events happening this winter. Dempster and another student from St Peter’s School in Cambridge were the only two that made the cut for space camp.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Dempster has dreamed of becoming an astronaut since hearing about outer space and black holes in a year 10 science class.

“They gave me a call and found out I made it, so yeah, I was pretty blown away, didn’t think I would make it,” he said.

“I’m incredibly lucky.”

The 24 young adults from around the globe attending the week-long camp will hear from top European science lecturers and even get to launch a real rocket and analyse their results.

“They haven't told us a lot of details, but it sounds pretty sweet,” Dempster said.

“I think what I'm most excited about is probably just meeting other people from all over the world, like-minded people I guess, who are interested in space.”

A school for astronauts didn’t exist, and there was no one degree that qualified someone to work for NASA, so Dempster reckoned he would probably study Biology and Geology at university to start off with.

LEE WINGFIELD/NASA The Andøya Space Center is a rocket launch site and spaceport on Andøya island in northern Norway.

“It’s definitely a long term goal, I guess I'm not 100% sure how I'm going to get there, but I think I may as well try.”

His dream to work in the space industry was sparked after hearing a teacher talk about outer space and black holes in a year 10 science class.

“I like the idea of exploring for life on other planets ... I think [that] is the most interesting to me,” he said.

Since then, a Marlborough Boys’ teacher designed a NCEA level two physics assessment specifically for Dempster, focusing it around rocketry and astrophysics. The 17-year-old was completing a first year University of Canterbury paper in astronomy.

“I’ve had pretty good support from the teachers and stuff,” he said.

And though he was reaching for the stars, he probably wouldn’t see any during his stay in the Arctic – the Andøya Space Center is so far north that it experiences 24/7 daylight during most of the Northern Hemisphere summer months.

“Which is going to be pretty cool to see... It’s above Iceland, so yeah, it’s really north,” he said.