Truckie's app idea to combat long-haul loneliness

Haulage firm boss and truck driver Steven Clemens is developing an app to pair lonely truck drivers with passengers for long road journeys to combat mental health issues affected by loneliness.

The long, lonely hours truck driver Steve Clemens spent driving around Marlborough during this year’s grape harvest planted a seed of an idea in his brain.

With his family 500km away, back home in Ashburton, Clemens said he started thinking about ways to help truckies like himself – often working away from home, and alone for weeks – deal with the loneliness and mental health struggles that came with the isolation.

“It is long hours and away from home, which is pretty bloody tough, and the many hours I spent in a truck during the grape harvest with all that time to think, that really brought it on,” Clemens said.

“There’s a lot of people who are lonely, there are a lot of truck drivers who want to work on their mental health, and a lot of people are starting to talk about it in the industry, and people are starting to think we really do need to be able to maintain our mental wellbeing while we’re doing it.”

Clemens, who also owned his own haulage business, said he came up with the idea of Ride Along NZ, an app that matched truck drivers with passengers who could offer companionship, conversation or just lend an ear.

“The whole idea of it is that there are truck drivers driving around, bored and lonely, in the truck all day by themselves, and there’s a lot of people around that are having days off work or are not in employment at the moment and looking for something to fill their days with,” he said.

“This app is going to link the two parties together and say ‘well, why not go for a ride in the truck, have a bit of a chat, and talk about mental health, and all that kind of stuff’.”

Clemens said at first he didn’t know where to start in developing his idea any further, until he spoke about it with fellow truckies and found there were people in the industry crying out for such a service.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Clemens came up with the idea shifting grapes in Marlborough’s harvest season earlier this year.

“I didn’t know if it had any legs in it or not, but I discussed it with a few people, set up a Facebook page, and now it’s going bloody crazy,” he said.

Clemens said as soon as he took to social media with his idea, he was flooded with interest from truck drivers and would-be passengers eager to get involved.

“I've had a lot of feedback, and what I’ve heard from a lot of people is a lot of it is not so much job-related problems as such, but if you’ve got worries at home, or worries with family, and then you go to work and sit in a truck for 13 hours a day, you don’t really have much in the way of an outlet to talk to people, or to have those thoughts processed,” he said.

Clemens said truckies in New Zealand were legally allowed to drive up to 70 hours a week, and some long-haul drivers were spending that entire time in their cabs.

“A lot of the stock-truck drivers just sleep in the back in their truck and get up and drive the next day, and then sleep and drive, sleep and drive, pretty much ... and they can be away for huge time periods.

ACC Sir John Kirwan teamed up with ACC to talk about workplace mental health at the Business Central Health and Safety Roadshow in Wellington. (First published 15/05/23)

“I’ve had a lot of people getting in touch with stories of why they need it and what for, and all the mental health struggles they’ve been through – I guess there’s a lot of people struggling, and any little thing can help,” he said.

As for the potential passengers, Clemens said many had been in touch for all manner of reasons.

“Some are retired truck drivers, others want to get into the industry. There are drivers that have been ill, and they just want to get back into a truck cab. There’s every reason you can imagine at the moment.”

Clemens said the Ride Along NZ app was being developed by a software firm in Auckland, and he was fundraising for $25,000 to finalise the product and get it onto the market.