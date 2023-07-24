Star-gazing author to speak about new book in library talk

Alistair Hughes has released his eight children's book, The New Zealand Night Sky, and will be speaking about it at Blenheim Library on Tuesday, July 25.

Kiwi author Alistair Hughes hopes his latest book will get children looking up.

Aimed at students aged 8 to 12, The New Zealand Night Sky is Hughes’ eighth children’s book and provides young readers with an introduction to the constellations, planets, star clusters and moon.

Hughes said the country had one of the best night skies in the world and he wanted to see if he could get young people to “put down their phones and get up from in front of the TV and get outside”.

“It's the best special effect, and it’s free.”

Hughes, who is based in Nelson, said looking up connected you to the universe and had a way of putting your problems in perspective.

“And I find that quite liberating.”

Released on July 13, the book uses illustration to bring to life fascinating details about the history of the night sky, Māori mythology and the relevance of astronomy today.

His book also includes profiles of leading New Zealand astronomers, including Beatrice Tinsley, Sir William Pickering, Algernon Charles Gifford and husband and wife team, Pamela Kilmartin and Alan Gilmore.

Hughes said at school he was a “massive nerd” and started star gazing with some intelligent friends.

They started studying the stars and making reports, eventually heading out on camping trips to take their studies further.

He said once you could identify a few constellations it was quite easy to find your way around the sky.

And since those early days he has helped man a telescope all night in a mountain top observatory, collaborated with the Carter Observatory as an artist and journalist, written articles about the night sky and even met one of astronomy’s true legends, Sir Patrick Moore.

And with such a passion for the sky, Hughes is already anticipating an event in five years’ time.

He said a total solar eclipse was expected to be visable in the lower South Island on July 22, 2028 - what he thought was a first in 100 years or more.

Hughes will be sharing more about the book at a talk targeting school children at Blenheim Library on Tuesday, July 25 at 3.30pm.