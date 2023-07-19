Man arrested after alleged serious assault at Marlborough beach

A woman has been injured during an alleged assault at a campsite near Marfells Beach on Monday morning.

A man who allegedly assaulted a woman at a Marlborough beach has been arrested.

The woman was injured at a campsite next to Marfells Beach about 8.50am on Monday.

She was transported to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim in a serious condition, a police spokesperson said.

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said the woman was discharged from hospital later that day.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, and charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, in relation to the incident on Monday.

He was also charged with possession of cannabis, and using a firearm against a law enforcement officer, in relation to alleged events on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said the man was “treated at hospital for dog bites sustained during the arrest”.

“Police would like to thank the public for information that led to the man’s arrest.”

He appeared at the Blenheim District Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody to reappear on July 31.