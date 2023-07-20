Through the grapevine: Stories celebrate 50 years of Marlborough wine

Tessa Nicholson has written a new book, and will appear as a guest speaker at this year's Marlborough Book Festival.

“I can’t believe it’s been 27 years, and I'm still writing about wine,” says author Tessa Nicholson on the eve of the Marlborough Book Festival.

Nicholson, a journalist by trade, will have the tables turned on her at the festival when she fields questions about her new book Fifty Years, Fifty Stories: Marlborough the Region that Turned the Wine World Upside Down.

The book, due for release in September, relays the tales of those that helped turn Marlborough into the leading light of New Zealand’s ever-growing wine industry, in just 50 years.

Nicholson said she was inspired to write the book after meeting Frank Yukich, founder of Montana wines when Pernod Ricard celebrated their 30th vintage in Marlborough in 2009.

“When it got to the 40th anniversary (of wine in Marlborough) I started to look for the guy who actually suggested Marlborough to Frank, whose name was Wayne Thomas.

“I managed to track him down in the United Arab Emirates, and he phoned me one night, and we just clicked, and I was so inspired by his story and what had happened that I just felt, when it got to 50 years, it just had to be celebrated.

“How many times do you get the opportunity to write something when the pioneers are still around? This is history from the mouths of those who made it, and I just thought it needed to be their stories,” she said.

Nicholson said her research uncovered many stories about the difficulties the region’s early winegrowers faced, including pushback from the council, unhappy farmers and the Women's Christian Temperance Union – a staunchly anti-alcohol movement that was still “extremely strong in Marlborough” at the time.

“Which seems really ironic these days, that we’re now the leading wine region in the country,” she said.

Supplied In 1973, Frank Yukich places a silver coin in the post hole as a token of good fortune for the new vine.

“I think that’s what people will find with the book; that there are so many stories that people didn’t know, and Wayne Thomas is one. I think David Hohnen from Cloudy Bay is another – he was fascinating.

“I said to him, ‘can we just get past all the rumour and innuendo and stuff, and tell me how Cloudy Bay actually got started?’ and he leapt to his feet and pumped one fist into the other hand and said ‘$1 million at 23%, that’s how Cloudy Bay got started’.

“And it reminded me that a lot of the wineries that are now big names in Marlborough actually forged themselves in the 80s.”

SUPPLIED An insight into harvest filmed over the 2019 vintage. "You have to be a little bit crazy to work in the wine industry." (First published in February 2020)

Nicholson said her own passion for the industry started when she was a reporter for the Marlborough Express, and was assigned the “wine round”.

“No one wanted it, and I can’t understand why. It was a great round to be given and my husband and I had been growing grapes, so we knew quite a lot of the players in the industry firsthand. And I think that really helped in my role as a reporter, and I just got more and more involved in it,” she said.

After leaving the Express, Nicholson was editor at industry magazine Winepress for 13 years, and the New Zealand Winegrower magazine for 11 years. She also wrote biography Jane Hunter, Growing a Legacy in 2008, and later helped to research material for Allan Scott’s biography Marlborough Man in 2016.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Tessa Nicholson will also interview WJ Moloney about his book Invincible at the book festival.

She said she was looking forward to speaking about her work with fellow ex-Express journalist Mike White at the Marlborough Book Festival, at the ASB Theatre on Sunday afternoon.

The festival featured 16 writers in 23 sessions, at the new Blenheim library Te Kahu o Waipuna and the ASB Theatre Marlborough, and started on Thursday.

Nicholson would also interview Nelson-based writer WJ Moloney at the festival, who wrote historical novel Invincible after five years researching Son White, the WWI veteran that captained the 1924 Invincibles All Black rugby team.

Nicholson said the festival was a highlight of her year.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The Marlborough Book Festival features writers in conversation with readers and other writers.

“I love it, I just absolutely adore it, I’ve been involved ever since it began, and it’s such an amazing event.

“I talk with the authors, and they just can’t believe what they get when they come here. So many of them have said it’s the best festival they’ve ever been to, and that’s going back to people like Dame Fiona Kidman who has been to book festivals all over the world, and she ranks Marlborough’s as one of the best.

“Marlborough may not be a big city, but this is a very big-city event,” she said.