Marlborough head girl recognised as young trailblazer

Marlborough Girls’ College head girl Veisinia Moli says the high expectations of others drives her to succeed.

Veisinia Moli strives to be the best version of herself.

That’s just how she was brought up.

The 17-year-old has been named as one of this year’s Y25 – a list of 25 young wāhine and non-binary people under the age of 25 doing amazing mahi in New Zealand.

The accolade comes off the back of her being the first Pasifika and Tongan manu kura (head girl) at Marlborough Girls’ College.

Veisinia credits her achievements to the “cultural and family values” instilled in her and her seven siblings by her parents. Veisinia’s older brother is former All Blacks prop Atu Moli.

Mixed with “humanity, respect and just love”, the youngest of the Moli family has found a recipe for success.

“We actually took that as a way to drive us,” she said of her Tongan upbringing in central Blenheim.

But the siblings weren’t really competitive, she said, they were more supportive of each other.

“We wanted to do our best, achieve our best ... I can’t speak for my brothers [though].”

Making the Y25 list was a shock, Veisinia said.

The Y25 programme was first launched by YWCA in 2020. The YWCA described itself, on its website, as a “proudly feminist organisation” that had been supporting “women and girls challenging gender inequality in Aotearoa New Zealand for over 140 years”.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Veisinia Moli, 17, is now part of the Y25 whānau, where she will form bonds that could last a lifetime.

No Marlburian had made the list until fellow and former Marlborough Girls’ College head girl Te Ao Mārama Nepia was named in last year’s cohort.

“She must have done something great, because they looked at Marlborough again,” said Veisinia, who thought it was good to see the smaller regions get a look in.

It could be hard sometimes, she said, coming from a small town to get “started off” in life, before going “out to the wider world”.

The year-long wraparound programme provided the 25 go-getters with support – from mentors and each other – and training to realise their potential – to help them “dream big” and do great things.

Veisinia flew to Auckland with her “very proud” parents on Thursday for the launch dinner, and to officially meet the rest of the cohort. They would also get together for a three-day wānanga in September.

Up until now, they had only chatted on a couple of Zoom calls. Veisinia said she was “on the younger side of the 25 girls”, which was a bit “scary”.

But the initial “oh my gosh” had turned to excitement, she said.

Plus she was getting used to high expectations, what with being the first Pasifika head girl at Marlborough Girls’ College.

It was a “massive responsibility” and could be stressful at times, she said.

“I had to find the balance with home life and school, especially with my studies, since it’s my last year too. I’m still finding [the balance] but it’s going good.”

It was nice to see the look of almost admiration on younger students when they saw her in school though, she said.

“Little do they know, I’m still figuring it out.”