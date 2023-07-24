Summerset alters plans for multi-storey retirement village in Blenheim

Plans for Summerset’s new retirement village development in Blenheim have been changed two years after the project was granted consent.

Retirement village giant Summerset has dramatically changed plans for its 15m high, multi-storey building in Marlborough.

A consented two to three storey building was to house hospital beds, memory care and assisted living suites, as well as a cafe, library, pool and other recreational areas. Summerset gained consent for the building, surrounded by villas, in 2021.

However Summerset has now applied to change the plans from a multi-storey building to a four single storey buildings, with consent for the change granted this month.

A new design would now see the multi-storey building replaced by four interconnected single-storey buildings that will be “more synonymous and sympathetic with the surrounding vernacular of Blenheim”.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The retirement village will have 180 independent living units and 30 care beds available when they go on the market.

A spokesperson for the Marlborough District Council said while the building limit in the area was 7.5m, an independent commissioner granted permission for the main building to be about 15m tall.

Summerset had since decided to change their plans to have only single storey buildings, he said.

Logan Mudge, head of communications at Summerset said the design had been changed to a new typology they had been working on, which offered “a considerable height reduction”.

Dr. John Hedley, who owned an adjoining property on Old Renwick Rd, and had previously objected to proposals for the new development, said he was pleased to hear plans for the multi-storey building had been scrapped.

“I feel pleasantly surprised, and I think it’ll be good for the community.

“The basis that we objected to was that it infringed the district plan on at least four areas and height was one of them, so when we attended the hearing I just drew attention to these areas and the height was the particularly glaring thing.”

The change from a central multi-storey building to four one-storey structures also meant alterations were required on the roading layouts, areas of open space, and villa designs and locations.

There would need to be a cut in the number of independent living units being built, dropping from an initial 224 down to 180, while the number of available care bed spaces would also be reduced from the planned 43 down to 30.

Despite a sharp drop in the number of residents on site, Mudge said they didn’t anticipate any need to change employee numbers at the retirement village, particularly property maintenance and administration staff.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The first units on the Old Renwick Rd property are expected to be finished by the end of the year.

“Those amendments will not affect staffing levels – our staffing ratios for care will remain the same, and the village land size is unchanged requiring the same level of operational staff.

“Once completed, we anticipate the village to employ approximately 75 staff in a range of roles,” he said.

Mudge said despite the recent changes to building designs and village lay out, the first units were still on track to be finished by the end of the year.

“Work is progressing as planned on our Blenheim village ... and we will be looking forward to welcoming the first new residents in early 2024,” he said.