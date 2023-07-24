Humpback has a whale of a time in Picton Harbour

A young adult humpback whale has made a surprise appearance in Picton Harbour at the weekend, delighting onlookers but causing concern for Marlborough conservationists.

The 12 to 14-metre whale was first spotted in the harbour on Sunday after it took a detour from its usual migration route through the Cook Strait and a left turn down Tory Channel, into the heart of the Marlborough Sounds and Picton’s busy shipping lanes.

Paul Keating, owner-operator of conservationist tour company E-Ko Tours, was taking customers on a cruise in the Sounds when they spotted the whale on Sunday afternoon, swimming around and exploring.

Keating and three of his staff from the World Cetacean Alliance, which opened a Picton office in June, returned to the water first thing on Monday, to keep tabs on the massive marine mammal.

“When it comes to shipping, we need to know where a whale is, because whale strike is something no one wants,” he said.

Having monitored the whale’s movements and behaviour, the team believed the mammal was “happy” for the time being.

“We’re always worried about the whale’s health. Is he happy? Is he comfortable? Is he stressed? But the whale is quite happy. We call him the happy whale,” Keating said.

“But the whales are migrating. He’s meant to be out in Cook Strait, but for some reason he’s come into this waterway, and we need to make sure he gets out of this waterway because there’s no food in here for him, and he needs to carry on with his migration.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Picton was announced as the world's second office of the World Cetacean Alliance last month, much to the delight of Captain Paul Keating.

Keating said the humpback, a baleen whale, had likely been feeding down in Antarctica's Ross Sea for the past several months, before starting his migration north to the Pacific tropics, to mate and “have a holiday”.

As the populations of whales in the oceans continued to bounce back following the end of whaling in New Zealand waters in the 1960s, Keating said instances of large whales entering Picton Harbour could become more common.

“These are the things we’ve got to think about as a community, as we’re getting more and more whales coming into this area, and with shipping. We need to put in place a service.

“A modern problem is more boats are not good for marine mammals, so we need to take the kaitiaki (guardianship) and do our job responsibly.

Supplied Two boaties get a close up view of the humpback whale on Sunday as it explores Picton Harbour.

“Once our community knows where the animals are, then we can protect them, and make sure they’re here for future generations,” he said.

Keating said he had been coordinating with Interislander and Bluebridge ferry operators and the Picton Harbour authority to minimise the risk of a collision.

“We’ve got three staff in place, so we’re coordinating so that the whale’s safe, and then we can tell the community where he is, so we can keep the boats safe too,” he said.

Marlborough Harbourmaster Jake Oliver said on Monday he had not been alerted to any incidents involving the whale as yet.