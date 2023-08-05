AI system tracking Marlborough Sounds marine mammals a Southern Hemisphere first

Conservationists in the Marlborough Sounds will soon become the first in the Southern Hemisphere with an AI acoustic system that can identify whales and dolphins in real time – and protect them from boats, ship and other human activities.

The system was first used at the Sail GP in Lyttleton earlier this year to help protect resident Hector’s dolphins from scores of boats racing on the water. The system will be just as useful as a permanent installation in parts of the Marlborough Sounds that are often busy with boats as well as protected marine mammals.

Dr Matt Pine, principal scientist at Styles Group Underwater Acoustics which developed the technology, said by using a hydrophone (underwater microphone), the Passive Acoustic Monitoring (PAM) system could recognise and identify each species’ distinctive sounds, process the data and immediately send precise information to authorities and conservationists on land or on the water.

“The system is just eavesdropping on the soundscape in the ocean, so you tell it what it is you want to detect, and it will listen for those signals and then alert you when it hears them,” Pine said.

“You put a hydrophone under the water, and it eavesdrops on the sounds the whales and dolphins make. So when Hector’s dolphins come in they echo-locate, dusky dolphins echo-locate and whistle, humpback whales sing and make contact calls, killer whales do contact calls and sing and do buzzers all kinds of different sounds, and we can pick those up when they come in and talk to one and other.

“It’s going to be monitoring 24/7, all weather, day and night, so you’re going to get an amazing record of what marine mammal species are doing in the Sounds.”

Pine, who specialised in “animal noises”, and had studied marine acoustics in Australia, China and North America, said he had seen similar systems being used in the United States and Canada, but nothing south of the equator.

“I’m not aware of any other projects in the Southern Hemisphere that are using real time technology like this – the algorithms we’re using are unique,” he said.

Supplied Dr Matt Pine has created an AI system to identify and locate marine mammals as they enter the Marlborough Sounds.

“It’s transmitting data from the water and not streaming it to a Cloud, so instead of transmitting constant information it’s only communicating when it detects something,” he said.

Pine said the hydrophones could either be placed in buoys or along cables on the seabed. He would like to see a whole network laid out across the Marlborough Sounds, he said.

“It ultimately comes down to protection. Knowledge is power and the more you understand a species then the better you are equipped to protect it or mange it.

Supplied The Passive Acoustic Monitoring (PAM) buoy system can identify marine mammals in real time, notifying people of their presence in order to avoid boat collisions like this one at Lyttleton’s Sail GP in March.

“There are also elements of direct protection and mitigating risk. You can put a buoy around a construction site, like the Sail GP so if something was to come into the area or exclusion zone then construction work has to stop, and they can’t start again until the animals have left,” he said.

Pine said Styles Group Underwater Acoustics were working closely with Paul Keating, owner of E-Ko Tours and manager of the World Cetacean Alliance’s (WCA) Picton office to begin implementing the system into the Sounds later on this year.

Keating said his company E-Ko Tours would pay for the first two systems to be put into action and was currently finalising a funding proposal with the Sounds Enhancement Project to expand the network.

The new system would help the WCA, and other agencies such as the Department of Conservation (DoC) were excited by the project, he said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The World Cetacean Alliance’s Picton manager Paul Keating said it will be great to be able to use the latest technologies in his role as a kaitiaki of marine mammals.

“We’re putting in the first acoustic monitoring system in the whole of the Southern Hemisphere to monitor the whales and dolphin species, so we know exactly where they are, and we can coordinate the shipping.

“It’s really cutting-edge stuff, so we can locate marine mammals using acoustic buoys and then pinpoint them on a computer screen using cell phone technology to know exactly where they are.”

David Hayes, operations manager for the Department of Conservation, said he was interested to see what the potential for the technology was and how effective it could be.

Supplied/Ailie Suzuki Orcas often visit the waters of the Marlborough Sounds, especially over summer when their presence can draw large numbers of boats to view them.

“Potentially this could provide a benefit in terms of providing more knowledge and more information of where things are moving around,” Hayes said.

“With the presence of orca, if we had more information about when they were coming into the Sounds, that gives us a fair bit of forewarning about what we might need to do or put in place, especially during the high-use times of the year, when there are lots of boats around which can often focus in on a species like orca.”