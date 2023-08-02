The accidental gardener: How marriage led to a 60-year love affair

Avid gardener Pat Jones has been involved with the Garden Marlborough festival since it started 30 years ago.

Pat Jones said her decades-long passion for beautiful gardens happened by chance.

“It’s really because I married [into] one.”

Soon after marrying her husband Peter in 1963, she moved to live with him on his farm in Grovetown Marlborough, on Jones Rd.

“We had a big garden on the farm, although it was very basic. It was lines of standard roses, masses of hydrangeas and lawns, basically, with a huge line of gumtrees.

“I just thought, ‘well I've got to do something with this, I can’t live in long grass’,” she said.

“I hadn’t gardened before my marriage, but I just bit the bullet and started to get really excited about it.

“I’d go to bed at night and think, ‘I can’t wait for the morning, I want to do this and that’, and we had three children, and I was home with the kids, and it just grew, and the garden grew, and I loved it.”

When the first Garden Marlborough festival was held in 1994, Jones opened her garden to the public, and shared her passion and work with others.

This continued over the years, even after her husband died and she moved to her current home, on Grovetown’s Lower Wairau Rd, about 20 years ago.

“So I designed (this garden), and planned it and planted it myself ... it was good for me though, it sort of saved my bacon really, for the year after he passed away,” Jones said.

Now her garden, Westgrove, which she said she had never measured, but she guessed was “about an acre”, continued to draw crowds in their hundreds each time she opened her gates.

“People seem to love it; they just do, and they want to come again, and it's always popular at Garden Marlborough,” she said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Jones’ garden is very popular during the annual Garden Marlborough tours.

Jones’ garden would be open to the public once more at this year’s Rapaura Springs Garden Marlborough, the 30th edition of the festival, which would take place from November 8 to 12.

“They love it, I think because it’s not huge like some of the gardens are ... and it’s not an urban garden either, it’s not tiny.”

Jones was designated a Garden Marlborough life member three years ago.

She said her favourite plants were roses, as “everyone loves roses”.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Jones has had her “huge” conifers with “solid foliage” cloud-pruned to offer the garden a new dimension.

“I love conifers. I’ve got the pencil ones that I grow and on the other side of the garden wall I had three great big conifers that have been cloud-pruned, and they look amazing, and they’ve added another dimension to the garden.”

Now aged 81, Jones said she didn’t get out into the garden as much as she used to, and had a gardener visit one day a week to help “keep it up to scratch”.

“I’ve got to this stage now where the garden is finished, it’s matured, and I wish it would stop getting taller,” she laughed.

Westgrove, Pat Jones' formal rose garden, regularly opens its doors for Garden Marlborough.

However, she still went out each Thursday to mow the lawns on her ride-on mower, something she said was very cathartic.

“I love it, it takes me about an hour-and-a-half to mow the [front], and the lawns at the back I can do in 15 minutes, and I really enjoy it.”

She had even made a new friend in the garden, a heron she named Hero who she chatted to as she mowed.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Jones has bridged and riparian planted an old stormwater drain at the bottom of her garden that leads on to vineyards.

“You just sit there and steer and think your own thoughts ... it’s therapeutic, it really is.”

When asked what kept her passion going for so long, Jones didn’t hesitate.

“Just the fact that it has to look nice. I just can’t let it go, I’m a bit OCD. It’s just got to be up to a certain standard otherwise it would just get me down,” she said.

Tickets for Garden Marlborough went on sale last week, and a list of workshop presenters was released, including dahlia guru Susie Ripley, Maramataka Māori expert Heeni Hoterene, and mushroom man, Adam Kubrock.

Visit the Garden Marlborough website for a full programme and to buy tickets.