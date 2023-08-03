The 'big-hearted' people who make Marlborough 'amazing'

The grateful eight, from left, Chris Brown, Nicki Stretch, Ian Cameron, Patricia Clay, Helen Godsiff, Ros Benson, Mike Sextus and Tony Quirk.

Actor, author, shipwright, gymnast coach, “bean counter from the olden days” – this year's recipients of the Civic Honours Awards in Marlborough have one thing in common: service.

Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor added eight more names to the region’s “distinguished” civic honours roll on Wednesday, saying the 2023 inductees were the “true definition of community spirit”.

First to receive her award at the ASB Theatre’s Whitehaven Room on Wednesday was Churchill Private Hospital general manger, Graeme Dingle Foundation chair and Wairau Valley Cricket Club secretary/treasurer Nicki Stretch.

Stretch said to be recognised by your peers was one thing, but to be “recognised by your community is something quite special”. It was a “wonderful honour”, she said.

Ian Cameron had been involved with the Havelock Community Association for 20 years, and had manned the Lions Club market bay barbecue for 22 years. He helped out at the Havelock Museum and often treaded the boards with the Havelock Theatre company.

Cameron said he had been “so fortunate” to work with “wonderful, supportive” people throughout his work life and in retirement.

“It’s the team that really deserves this, not me.”

Ros Benson was the driving force behind the Picton Emergency Operations Centre, looking after funding applications and dealing with the banks and lawyers.

“It was a great journey and I really enjoyed it,” she said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor presents Havelock’s Ian Cameron with his Civic Honours Award on Wednesday.

Two Edwin Fox stalwarts received awards. Chris Brown dived on the wreck at the bottom of Shakespeare Bay in the 1980s and was convinced he could get her floated, despite expert opinion. He received the World Ship Trust Award for his work by the Governor General of New Zealand.

Brown said a lot of people had helped him over the years, and together they had saved the ship. He thanked the council for taking over the management of the Edwin Fox Museum this year, saying that move meant the ship “will go on forever now”.

Mike Sextus moved to Picton in 1987 to become shipwright for the Edwin Fox project. He was responsibile for how the ship looked today.

Sextus said he felt “privileged” to receive the civic award, but was sad his late wife couldn’t be there to see it. “She would be very proud,” he said.

Patricia Clay had been looking after the Age Concern finances for the best part of a decade, but was involved with a host of other organisations.

“It keeps me out of mischief,” Clay said of her many committees. She described herself as a “typical old bean counter” who was “happier sitting in the background dotting is and crossing ts”.

Tony Quirk had coached at the Blenheim Gymnastics Club since the early 1980s, and had judged nationally and internationally.

Quirk acknowledged all the gymnasts he had coached over the years for keeping him “young in spirit”, even if they didn’t always appreciate his choice in music.

And last, Helen Godsiff: author, artist, gardener. Godsiff had been a member of the Kenepuru Sounds branch of Rural Women New Zealand for more than 60 years.

Godsiff said she was “still coming to terms” with the accolade.

“After hearing the amazing things everyone else has done, I was interested to know what I had done to merit it.”

Taylor said they were an “amazing group” of people with very different types of service.

“We are so proud to call you Marlburians. I feel quite humbled standing alongside such charitable and big-hearted people. You add depth to Marlborough and make it the amazing province that it is.”