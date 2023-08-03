Blenheim bigwigs get gunged for Graeme Dingle charity fundraiser

Craig Harper and Kylie Senior getting dunked with gunge at the Fund Your Future Giving Day for the Graeme Dingle Foundation in Blenheim.

Some of Blenheim's leading bigwigs lined up to be gunged on Thursday in aid of the Graeme Dingle Foundation.

Among those who took up the challenge to have a bucket of slime poured over their heads on a cold winter’s day was champion cyclist Craig Harper. Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor was expected to take the plunge later in the day.

Harper, who holds the world record for fastest time to cycle the length of New Zealand, was one of the first to be gunged in the morning when the mercury was still hovering in single figures.

“It’s a bit warmer than what it was at 5am this morning when I was riding,” he said as the morning sun began to take the chill out of the air.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Harper gets a morning dunking to raise money for Marlborough’s youth through the Graeme Dingle Foundation.

When asked how the dunking challenge compared to some of his cycling feats, Harper said it was “a lot quicker”.

“It’s all pretty harmless, I’ve always seen it done on TV so thought I’d give it a go – it’s not too bad at all,” he said.

Bronwyn Laird, from the Graeme Dingle Foundation, said the cold start to the day hadn’t put off any participants, but had caused some issues with the gunge.

“It was a bit cold earlier, and we discovered the slime was a little bit thicker first thing in the morning, but we’ve got it all sorted.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The dunkings had already raised around $9000 by 10am, just a couple of hours after the donations had opened.

“It’s basically standard slime, there’s soap flakes, shampoo, cornflour and a tiny bit of green food colouring,” she said.

Laird said all the funds raised from the dunkings would go towards helping Marlborough’s youth.

“This last year we’ve worked with about 5000 young people, and of those 5000, most of those kids we work with every week, so it’s not just about one and done, it’s about building relationships and being there every week.

“They’re much needed funds because there is no magic pot of money that comes from the Government, we’re supported by local sponsorship almost totally,” she said.

“We’ve got some amazing high-profile people here doing it, it’s very exciting, and everyone seems to be getting into the spirit of it.”

For more information go to: https://dinglefoundation.org.nz/marlborough/