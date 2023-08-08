Rural GP does Green Party a solid, runs again in Kaikōura

Green Party Kaikōura candidate Richard McCubbin, flanked by party leader James Shaw, speaks at the Marlborough Youth Trust's MySpace centre on the 2020 campaign trail.

Rural GP Richard McCubbin thought the last general election was his last election. And it almost was.

But after the Green Party’s new candidate for Kaikōura pulled out after landing a job outside the region, the party had a decision to make.

They could either run a campaign without a candidate, or run a paper candidate, which “in Green [Party] jargon” was someone who couldn’t fully commit to the role, McCubbin explained.

McCubbin, now running in his third election, said he agreed to put his name on the ballot, as he was going to be helping out on the campaign trail anyway.

Coming in late, he already had work and family commitments in August and September, so he wasn’t “as available as [he] would be for a normal campaign”, but he would “give it his best shot”, he said.

The Green Party was holding a public event at the Wesley Centre in Blenheim on Saturday, with freshwater ecologist and number 6 on the list Lan Pham speaking, which would now double as a campaign launch of sorts for McCubbin, he said.

McCubbin said he didn’t put his name forward originally because he was still working three days a week and the amount of travelling involved for the Kaikōura electorate was “huge”.

He said he had been quietly hoping someone else would put their hand up and when Marlborough District Council solid waste manager Alex McNeil did just that, McCubbin thought to himself “thank you very much”.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Marlborough District Council solid waste manager Alec McNeil, briefly the Green Party candidate for Kaikōura, has taken a new job in Christchurch.

McCubbin thought McNeil was very well qualified and knew the issues, living in Marlborough, which he conceded was preferable given that was where the majority of the electorate population lived.

But he had talked to McNeil and felt a lot of the issues hadn’t changed from his past tilts at Parliament.

The climate emergency was happening globally – “you’d be blind not to see it” – and it was affecting Marlborough, McCubbin said, pointing to the back-to-back winter flooding events that wrecked roads in the Sounds and the rising sea temperatures and sediment run-off also affecting the Sounds. But housing and social equity were still huge issues for Blenheim.

The Green Party was looking to ditch the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme, replacing it with a model where Pasifika workers weren’t tied to a single employer.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The Green Party co-leader said she was excited to reveal a party manifesto that set the Greens apart from other parties.

McCubbin said the wine industry needed to attract Kiwis to “want to work in the vineyards, rather than relying on, frankly, a cheaper workforce from overseas”.

And, as a doctor, he wanted to see the strain on health services addressed.

With nine weeks to the election, it was time to “hit the phones” and get those “really important” one-to-one conversations going – while trying to get to as many events and pre-election debates as possible, although some of those had already been booked and “that’s just the reality of being a latecomer”, he said.

The Green Party public meeting at Blenheim’s Wesley Centre at 3pm on Saturday would also be attended by Green MP Teanau Tuiono.