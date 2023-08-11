FIFA Women's World Cup: Marlborough's Colombian community loud and proud

Wendy Iguaran, centre, and her fellow Colombians are excited for Colombia's Women's World Cup quarter-final against England on Saturday.

Blenheim's Colombian community are out in colour and in full voice ahead of their national team's Women's World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Following Tuesday’s hard fought 1-0 win over Jamaica in the last 16, Colombia now prepare for their first Women’s World Cup quarter-final against England.

Taking a break from their studies at Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology, Wendy Inguaran said the tournament had brought the community together.

“We’ve been following all the Colombia games, and we are so excited because they are so representative of us and Colombian people are so emotional and passionate,” she said.

Andy Brew/Stuff Cinthya Iguaran, left, and Osmith Vides Contrereas and fellow Colombians said the Women's World Cup had given them plenty to cheer about.

Inguaran said she had been impressed with the way the Colombian team had gone about their business so far in the tournament, and was confident of her national team progressing even further.

“It’s been nice, Colombia have been so good in the way they play I think we are going to win. I think England and Japan are good teams, but we believe in Colombia,” she said, to cheers from her peers.

In 2020, Marlborough was selected as a resettlement location for Colombian refugees.

Inguaran said the Colombian community was growing and estimated there were about 45 families now settled in the region.

Many of them would be watching the do-or-die quarter-final together with plenty of Colombian food and exuberance.

Andy Brew/Stuff Wendy Iguaran with her sister Cinthya Iguaran said Colombian fans were colourful, passionate and noisy.

“We’ll be watching it with my brothers and friends, there will be a big Colombian group watching the game, it will be good fun ... Colombian people are so noisy,” she laughed.

Osmith Vides Contrereas, the Marlborough Multicultural Centre’s community connector, said the passion for the beautiful game was huge back home.

Contrereas, who had helped the Colombian community settle in Marlborough, said she and her finger nails were only just recovering from the “nail-biting” last game.

“Oh my God, it’s been so nerve-racking, but football really unites us and people are excited for sure.

SKY SPORT Catalina Usme scores to send Colombia through to World Cup quarterfinals.

“In Colombia there was a ceasefire because of a football match, that’s how serious blooming football is in Colombia.

“The Government and the guerrilla groups made a truce, all the war and attacks stopped because of one football match,” she said.

Contrereas said the community would be watching Saturday night’s match at the Crossroads Cafe where it would be a family-friendly event with a Colombian flavour and plenty of Colombian food.

“We’ll all be wearing our colours to watch the match ... and then either laugh or cry,” she said depending on the result.

The match will be shown at Crossroads Cafe from 10pm on Saturday. All are welcome. Kickoff 10.30pm [NZ time].