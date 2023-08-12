Marlborough resident remembers 1976 snow so cold it froze her mum's false teeth

The Wairau Valley village got about 45cm of snow one night, in the winter of 1976.

Last week’s dumping of snow had one Marlborough resident dusting off her old photo albums and recalling when winters were quite a bit colder and a great deal whiter.

“I do remember that my mother’s false froze in the glass beside her bed one time,” said Wairau Valley resident Sally Billington.

“And I remember one of the locals tried to dig carrots but broke her foot on the spade because the frost was so deep.”

Supplied A few hardy locals venture out to the village store in deep snow and freezing temperatures.

Now aged 74, Billington said she started reminiscing about the “pretty heavy” snow that fell one night during the winter of 1976 after seeing the widespread dustings around the region last week.

“I don’t remember one as heavy as that, so low down and that thick,” she said.

She said she remembered that day in 1976 clearly as the snow left her stranded at home on the day she was due to give birth.

Anthony Phelps / STUFF A good dusting of snow turns Marlborough's Wairau Valley into a winter wonderland on Thursday.

“Because it just fell in one dump, it must’ve been very heavy, we didn’t see or hear it come down but when we woke in the morning it was certainly there.

“I was quite advanced in the pregnancy, and my son was due to be born, so we parked the car outside and when we got up in the morning it was under the snow, so we weren’t going anywhere,” she recalled.

Billington said at the time she was living in a cottage built in the 1880s from parts of a scutching shed and said mod cons and home comforts were few and far between.

Supplied Deep tracts of snow made the roads almost unpassable near the Wairau Valley school and hall in 1976.

“We lived in a wee cottage, it was only heated with a coal range, we had electricity for the lights but nowhere else, so we cooked on the range, and it was really cold during those times and our water used to freeze in our pipes.

“I used to sit with my feet in the coal range oven because my feet were so cold,” she said.

Billington said it seemed her son held back from being born until the weather had cleared, as deep snow remained on her property for several weeks.

Supplied Sally lived in the Andebrook Cottage on Mill Rd in the Wairau Valley during the winter of 1976.

“Fortunately, he didn’t come for another couple of weeks or more,” she said.

“We had quite a few adverse weather events up there at that time in the early to mid 70s.

“I remember the plantation of pine trees right up the valley was just flattened by the winds that came through, it seemed to be a time when the weather was weird.

“The snow took about three weeks to clear around our cottage because we were surrounded by trees, I think the rest of the valley recovered pretty quickly, but we didn’t.”