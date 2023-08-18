Man lived rent-free as struggling brother urged him to sell house they inherited

Richard Middlemiss lived rent-free in the old family home for 20 years while his brother relied on his savings, which have run out.

A Blenheim man has been successful in getting his brother removed from the house they inherited 20 years ago, so the property can be sold and the money split between them and two other brothers.

Richard Middlemiss has been living at the property on Main St, in Blenheim, since his mother Joyce Middlemiss died in 2002.

But the property was left equally to him and his three brothers, Stephen, Paul and Chris.

Stephen Middlemiss had tried to convince his brother “many times over the years” to sell, but in December last year, having “run out of options”, he filed legal proceedings.

A High Court decision released this month ruled in favour of Stephen Middlemiss. His brother would have to be out of the house by September 21.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff A family home on Main St in Blenheim is to be sold after an inheritance dispute wound up in the High Court at Blenheim.

The decision said the three-bedroom property was in a “state of disrepair”, with the 1000m² section “unkempt”. The state of the property had got increasingly worse over the past 10 years, to the point the most likely purchaser would have to be a developer. It was estimated to fetch in the region of $485,000.

The decision said Stephen Middlemiss needed the property sold because he was in a “precarious financial situation”.

He was 69 years old, retired, lived alone, and his savings had run out. His only source of income was his superannuation payment.

He argued that his brother, Richard, had lived at the property rent-free for more than 20 years. The decision said there was “no accurate information” as to Richard Middlemiss’s financial situation.

Richard Middlemiss had “ample opportunity” to respond to his brother’s communications and eventual court proceedings, but had chosen not to. It took 14 attempts to notify Richard Middlemiss of the proceedings, which eventually happened in April. He had not filed a statement of defence.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The three-bedroom property is in "a state of disrepair”, a High Court decision said.

“The lack of engagement by the defendant is the direct cause of the necessity for these proceedings,” Justice Peter Churchman said in his decision.

“These proceedings could, and should, have been able to be easily avoided.”

Justice Churchman said Stephen Middlemiss was “entitled to his share of the property and has now awaited the realisation of that share for over 20 years, without receiving any part of, or income from, that share”.

Justice Churchman ruled the property was to go on the market with the “net sum” after the sale “divided into four equal portions” between the brothers.

Given Stephen’s financial situation and Richard’s “failure to engage”, legal costs of $26,580 were to be taken from Richard’s share and paid to Stephen. Paul and Chris Middlemiss had stated they would abide the decision of the court regarding the sale of the property.