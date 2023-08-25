Marlborough Daffodil Day volunteers are pick of the bunch

Waikawa Bay School pupils lend a helping hand to pick the daffodils they helped plant earlier in the year.

Picton woman Ivette Cameron admits she’s got a thing about flowers.

As well as being a key member of the world-famous Picton Flower Ladies that present posies to disembarking cruise ship visitors, Cameron also plays a prominent role in organising the town’s annual events for the Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day – this year’s being on Friday.

This includes a long-running partnership with staff and pupils at Waikawa Bay School, who have helped plant, grow and pick thousands of daffodils over the past six years for the charitable fundraiser.

On Wednesday, Cameron and several of her fellow Flower Ladies joined forces with a handful of pupils to pick this year’s crop of daffodils from the school’s Bee Garden.

“The children have helped plant all the bulbs, and then they come out to help us when it’s time to pick them ... there’ll be a couple hundred bunches,” she said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Cancer Society volunteers join Waikawa School pupils to collect daffodils, grown in the school’s Bee Garden.

Haylee Milham, the school’s administrator, said the children were always keen to get involved, and understood the importance of their work.

“They particularly like the process of seeing the bulbs come up and the flowers coming out and then picking them, and then they see Daffodil Day happening, so they see the whole process and learn the whole reason.

“We’ve always had a patch of daffodils out the front of the school, and we were approached by the Cancer Society a couple of years ago because they were looking for space to grow more.

“We were developing the Bee Garden anyway, and thought this would be a lovely space to have it. There’s lots of space for the daffodils, the bees would like them and the kids like to plant them, so we do it every year,” she said.

Cameron said the preparation for, and the running of, events on Daffodil Day in Picton was really a region-wide effort.

While the Picton volunteers plucked another planting up the top of Boons Valley Rd on Thursday, a group of ladies on Queen Charlotte Drive near Linkwater would collect their homegrown daffodils and bring them into town.

“There’s also a lady on Arapaoa Island who grows daffodils, and she came across on the boat [on Wednesday] and brought me a big bucket of 150-odd beautiful daffodils she picked for us.”

Then a group of volunteers would then get together at Cameron’s house and arrange the bunches.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Cancer Society volunteers, from left, Rob Roy, Marie Bowden, June Roy, Margaret Frisken, Ivette Cameron, and Pam Roberts.

Cameron said the daffodils would be sold at several stalls around town on Friday including Mariners Mall, Picton Four Square and the Seabreeze Cafe.

Cameron said all the money raised on Daffodil Day in Marlborough would be used to help Marlburians dealing with the effects of all forms of cancer.

“It’s a great fundraiser, we can raise lots of money, and the money all stays in Marlborough.

“It helps with support services, administration, and things like helping people who need picking up [for] hospital appointments.

“It is a big day, the Picton people and the volunteers are just so great.”