FIFA Women's World Cup: English reporter and Spanish fan discuss historic final

Spain’s Sylvie Monasterio and England’s Andy Brew, of Stuff, look ahead to Sunday’s historic Women’s World Cup final. As it turns out, they’re predicting a similar – but very different – result.

Buenos dias Sylvie, are you enjoying the World Cup so far?

I’ve been pretty much watching all the matches, I support Barcelona but with the men it’s kind of different in Spain, everyone follows the men’s game and all the money goes to the men’s football team, but with the women’s team they don’t have a lot of money, so it’s great to see how they’re doing this tournament; all the effort they put in, it’s great to see.

It’s good to see the women’s game on the world stage.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Sylvie Monasterio, who lives in Picton, is excited about Spain making it to the FIFA Women’s World Cup final, to be played on Sunday.

Oh yes, especially in Spain because now (interest in) the women’s football team is growing really fast, because Barcelona women’s team won the last Champion’s League, and they are at the top now, and I guess because of that we are now going to the final – nine of the team are from Barcelona.

I see Spain had a bit of trouble with coaching and players issues before the World Cup, how did this affect the build up? (15 Spanish players dropped out of the squad, and of these only three returned for the World Cup.)

Yes, it was because a lot of the players said [they] cannot go to the World Cup because they thought it was not fair for them because they didn’t have all the money that the men’s team had, and they thought ‘we cannot go if we don’t have the best physios, the best medical staff, nutritionists’, and they said ‘if you don’t change that, we cannot go’. And that’s why everything happened.

So I’m from England, and we’re going to meet on Sunday, how do you think it’s going to go?

Haha, yes, it’s a bit scary, it’s going to be tough. But England are really good, and I think they have more experience than the Spanish team, because the team is quite new and has a lot of young players.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF English reporter Andy Brew and Sylvie Monasterio, of Spain, are both predicting a 3-2 win for their respective countries.

Which Spanish players do you think could cause England problems?

Salma Paralluelo, she’s only 19-year-old and is playing really well, and I think she’s already won the last two tournaments with the Under 17s and Under 20s, so she’s got the chance to win her third World Cup which is great.

Fair enough, who else?

Alexia Putellas, she’s just recovering from a serious knee injury and has been out for several months, but she’s the best player in the world, she won the last Ballon d’Or.

Who do you fear in the England team?

Lauren James, she’s great, and it’s going to be difficult. (Keira) Walsh, she is playing for Barcelona, and she is really good, it’s going to be so hard to beat them to be honest, but we are there.

Definitely, you have to be in it to win it.

Yes, so let’s see.

SKY SPORT Matlidas superstar Sam Kerr scores a stunning solo goal in the World Cup semifinal.

Who will you be watching the final with? Are there many Spanish here in Picton?

No, just with my best friend, she is from Barcelona as well, and my partner who is Chilean, but he’s supporting Spain too, but there are not too many Spanish in Picton, I think me and my friend are the only ones in Picton, but it’s great.

How long have you been supporting Barcelona?

All my life! It’s something you grow up with, that feeling, especially when you grow up in Barcelona the feeling is so strong. In fact when I went back to Spain last September, the first thing I did was go to the Camp Nou to see Barcelona play, it was the only thing I knew for sure I had to do when I went back.

This World Cup has certainly been great for the women’s game. What do you find different from the men’s football?

That’s a good question. I guess they’re more friendly, they’re not arguing all the time (with opposition players and the referee). It’s not as hard (physical) as the men ... they’re maybe more technical, but not as aggressive.

Have you spoken to your family in Barcelona? Is the whole country behind the team?

Yes, it’s not on the same level as when the men’s team won in South Africa. The women’s is a bit different, but my mum was telling me they’re going to put up a big screen in the middle of Barcelona for people to watch the match, so it’s going to be a big party.

But, in Spain two years ago no-one was talking about women’s football, but now my nephews, who are 7 and 6-years-old, they are super fanatical about all the women football players.

Well, part of me wants to wish you good luck, but then again, I support England.

Haha, I know, I know. But. It's going to be fun.

So, one last question; What are your predictions for Sunday night?

Errrrm … 3-2 to Spain! But the last thing I want is for it to go to penalties, because that will give me a heart attack for sure.

Me too, but 3-2 to England!

FIFA Women’s World Cup final: Spain v England; Where: Stadium Australia, Sydney; When: Sunday 10pm [NZ time]; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff (coverage starts at 9pm); live updates on Stuff.