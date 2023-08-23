The future of wine: Can AI replace the human touch?

Machines could one day nurture each vine “exactly according to its needs”, but wine-making will – for some – always be “part-science, part-art”.

Fifty years ago, Marlborough celebrated the first planting of grapes in the region. Andy Brew asks what the next half century could look like.

Dr Damian Martin knows enough about the wine industry to make an informed prediction about its future.

As the science group leader for Viticulture & Oenology at Plant and Food Research for more than a decade, Martin has been working in the industry in one way or another since 1989, and has seen considerable change and growth in vineyards across the region.

Tomorrow marks 50 years since the “official celebration” of the first modern plantings by Montana in Fairhall.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Damian Martin predicts AI being used in weather forecasting will come to the fore in the next five years.

Now, with swift advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and rapid changes in climate, Martin says he expects to see a lot more changes in the not-too-distant future.

Could he see a time when vineyards were fully automated, and could operate without the need for human labour?

“Yes, I think it’s possible, but I think the missing piece to the puzzle is the cost,” he says.

“Any kind of fully automated systems are going to be very expensive ultimately, so how do you get a return on that investment? But I think there are opportunities for that in terms of robots and AI will be able to do things that people can’t.”

Marlborough Historical Society/SUPPLIED Frank Yukich of Montana Wines places a silver coin, a token of good fortune, in a hole in which a vine is to be planted, in 1973. Standing behind him is Montana chair David Beattie, later to be governor general. Yukich sparked off the contemporary era of vineyards and winemaking in Marlborough when he followed the advice of Montana’s viticulturist and bought up land for vineyards in the 1970s.

Martin said he could see a day when AI and machine learning could be used to optimise the management of “every single plant” in vineyards, tailoring to its every need to ensure optimal production.

“I think with robotics and AI, there is a future where every plant will be tended to and managed exactly according to its needs, rather than the average approach that we tend to take,” Martin says.

“A talented machine will be able to remember everything that it has done to that single plant, will be able to measure how the plant has responded positively or negatively, be able to learn and correct its approaches and management.

“The continual learning and remembering on a plant-by-plant basis would ultimately be very beneficial and hopefully profitable for the wine industry, but there will need to be a benefit just beyond substituting out people, I think, for it to become really commonplace.”

Justin Flitter, founder of New Zealand.AI, a company that helps business leaders understand the ever-evolving technology, and its opportunities and risks, also says cost is a crucial factor in automating vineyards, and the robotics aren’t quite up to replacing the human workforce just yet.

Supplied Justin Flitter, founder of NewZealand.AI says the technology is great news for some sectors, but not so good for others.

“It is plausible (having automated vineyards), but I don’t necessarily see it happening in the next 100 years – I think the cost versus productivity at the moment is still going to weigh in the human's favour,” he said.

“I mean robotics is getting pretty clever, we just have to look at what Robotics Plus have been doing with their robots picking kiwifruit.

“Robotic Plus have spent millions and millions and tens of millions of dollars, trying to get these robots to be able to pick kiwifruit because no one wants to pick kiwifruit, and they still haven’t got robots to be nearly as productive as humans,” he said.

Blenehim company Smart Machines has already developed a self-driving tractor that is capable of mulching, mowing, canopy trimming, leaf defoliating and herbicide spraying.

Supplied Blenheim company Smart Machine has developed the Oxin autonomous viticulture vehicle that is capable of mulching, herbicide spraying, mowing, canopy trimming and leaf defoliating.

And while Flitter says AI robotics could also be used in vineyards to spot disease, and identify plants that need watering or replanting, the technology isn’t yet at a stage to manage more intricate, manual tasks.

“AI can do a lot of stuff, but in terms of knowing which branch to prune, there are a lot of variables involved in that, and while it’s plausible and possible, I don’t see it happening anytime soon.”

Despite this, Flitter says AI could be used to improve many other aspects of the industry, such as marketing, supply and logistics, as well as the vital job of forecasting the weather.

“You’ve got little AI devices that are picking up different cues; whether that’s temperature, moisture, wind, and all of these different localised weather attributes that are all being fed into a computer system.

Stuff Flitter says AI cannot yet master the variables involved in vine pruning, but can do other jobs such as watering plants.

“So its ability to process all this data and information is better and faster than humans have ever been able to do,” he said.

Martin agrees that AI may have huge benefits for predicting localised, long-term weather, but could also predict imminent damaging weather patterns.

“The use of AI in weather forecasting is probably going to become a lot more current, in the next five years.

“Some events are easier to predict than others. Things like drought or your very high accumulative rainfall are probably easier to predict than an extreme deluge over a few hours.

”The idea is to get as long a lead time as possible, to be able to be ready, at least (for extreme weather events), and from a viticulture management perspective there may be things that can be done in terms of regulating the crop flow, or even harvesting before it happens – forewarned is forearmed in the agricultural and horticultural business,” Martin says.

New Zealand’s changing climate may see vineyards spread throughout other parts of the South Island as their weather becomes more conducive to grape growing, but not in the form of sauvignon blanc, which, he says, will remain Marlborough’s “power house” for the foreseeable future.

“I think there will be more opportunity to grow a wider range of grape varieties further south. Pinot noir already grows quite a way down south already, and very successfully, but there aren’t many other early ripening red varieties and particularly not in the fuller-bodied red wine styles.

“So a warming climate will open those varieties up to parts of the South Island, in terms of being possible to be able to grow them and ripen them, but the question of whether there is a market for that globally is a very different one,” he said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Martin says AI could help predict localised weather events such as the extreme rainfall Marlborough copped in 2022.

So while Martin can see AI providing huge benefits for some sectors of the industry, and the potential to help in others, he said there are some aspects to winemaking that can never be replaced by machines.

“This is going into more philosophical territory here, but one of the really interesting and weird things about the wine industry is how much influence a person can have over the style and the uniqueness of the products they make.

“There is a very, very strong human fingerprint on what the wine actually tastes like. So a machine would be able to make wine to a recipe but would not be able to make wine to reflect the personality of whoever owns the vineyards, or who’s designing the wine style.

”There’s a human element to it that couldn’t be replaced.”

Waiheke Island Wine Tours Both Flitter and Martin believe it’s impossible to take the human touch out of winemaking.

Flitter agrees there are creative elements to winemaking that can’t, and shouldn’t, be replaced by machines.

“When we think about making wine, it’s part-science, part-art – there’s a craft to it,” he said.

“It’s about understanding the palate that customers want, those particular trends, and understanding the flavours coming out of a particular vintage, and how are we going to turn those into something good?

“There’s an un-programmable intuitiveness to making wine that we’re not going to programme machines to achieve anytime soon ... I would expect.”