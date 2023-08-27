Blenheim man's 'nightmare' after 'pedophile' sprayed on his berm

A patch of grass has been damaged after the word “pedophile” was sprayed on a berm in Blenheim.

A word etched into a Blenheim grass berm has left a man “absolutely, totally gutted”, and he believes he’s not the person the graffiti was intended for.

A “very fussy” gardener who spent most mornings working on his patch, the man, who asked not be named, said usually, “you won't find a weed or a leaf out of place” on the council berm outside his house.

But after falling off a ladder on July 27, he said he hadn’t been able to tend to his lawns while in hospital. Arriving home a few days later, he said to his wife as they turned up their driveway “hang on a minute, there’s something wrong with my front lawn”.

“And somebody had written ‘pedophile’ on it. Well, we were more than shocked, to be honest,” he said.

Measuring a few metres across, the man said he couldn’t think of any word worse than that to have displayed outside their house.

Supplied The man believes the word was written using some type of chemical spray.

“So you can imagine, an absolute bloody nightmare. I mean, to have somebody violate your section like that, especially that word ... and you could see it from across the road.”

A police spokesperson said they received a report of “graffiti/wilful damage” to a council berm outside the address on August 4. The offending was believed to have occurred on July 26.

“Due to a lack of lines of enquiry, this case has been filed pending new information,” the spokesperson said on Friday.

Even with his gardening know-how, the man said he had no clue what chemical was used to spell the word out.

“Because when they finished off the ‘e’ at the end, and they walked away, it had left a trail ... well, if you spray Roundup on concrete or anything like that, it doesn't leave a trail, it just dries, you don't see it, and this had left a trail across our drive.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff On August 25, the patch of grass is still yet to fully recover, a month after the word was sprayed.

Neighbours had told him a convicted sex offender was soon to be released from prison, and was going to move into the neighbourhood, into a house that had the same colour car as him, he said.

“We’re a victim [of] somebody that needs to get their facts together, if they’re going to do something as horrible as that.

“My wife has scratched (out) where the letters were ... and it’s looking slightly better now, but we’re the victims of somebody that’s decided that this is where the paedophile lives, and that’s not correct.

“We're really good citizens of Blenheim, and because of what happened with me falling off the ladder, I ended up having to have two operations ... So with that and this, I've actually really had a breakdown.”

Anyone with information that could help police identify the person responsible should contact police on 105 and reference file number 230804/5200.