'Real risks of driving tired' laid bare in horror van crash that killed seven

Paul Brown and his wife Diseree Brown, who also died in the crash alongside son Mark.

One of the South Island’s deadliest crashes has highlighted the “real risks of driving when tired”, a coroner has said.

Coroner Alison Mills on Wednesday released her findings into the crash near Picton in June last year, where seven members of the same family died, including a 6-month-old who wasn’t properly restrained in her baby seat.

Mills used her report into the seven deaths to warn the public of a phenomenon sleep experts called “micro-sleep”, where drivers could drift in and out of sleep for seconds at a time.

These “naps” could last between three and five seconds and could “cost you and your loved ones their lives”, Mills said.

The extended family-of-nine had been attempting to make the 3000km round trip from Pukekohe in Auckland to Gore, in a matter of days, to attend a funeral. They thought they could use the trip to show some family members visiting from the Philippines parts of New Zealand.

The coroner said Paul Brown, who was driving at the time of the crash, likely had about four hours sleep in the 24 hours leading up to the accident.

Stuff Seven members of the same family died when the van they were in collided head-on with a truck and trailer near Picton on June 19, 2022.

Any sleep Brown did have wouldn’t have been “meaningful deep sleep”, Mills said, determining fatigue was the primary factor contributing to the crash.

She said Brown’s “acute lack of sleep” was compounded by the family’s itinerary and the time of day the crash happened, about 7.30am.

Givealittle Of the extended family in the van, only Luie Lagud, pictured, and his older brother Pedro Lagud Clariman survived the crash.

A number of factors showed Brown, a special needs teacher who grew up in Gore, was “not in conscious control” of the Toyota 10-seater when it crossed the centreline and collided head-on with a truck and trailer unit on June 19, 2022.

There was no physical evidence that Brown had reacted to the oncoming truck by braking or attempting to avoid the collision, the report said. The truck driver also said Brown made no effort to avoid the accident.

One of the survivors, Brown’s stepson, who was in the front passenger seat at the time, said although he was dozing with his eyes closed, he did not feel or hear anything prior to impact.

In her report, Mills pointed out that speed was not a factor, neither driver had alcohol or drugs in them, there was nothing wrong with either vehicle, passengers were not to blame, and the weather and road conditions were fine.

Brya Ingram Tasman District commander Paul Borrell and Marlborough area commander Simon Feltham speak about the crash that killed seven people when a van and truck collided head-on.

“Sadly, the accident was avoidable and is a reminder of the real risks of driving when tired or fatigued,” Mills said. “It is a particular reminder of the cumulative effect of driving long distances with inadequate sleep.

“No amount of experience, motivation, or care can overcome your body’s biological need to sleep. Being tired can cause you to drift in and out of sleep without knowing it. Sleep experts call this micro-sleep.”

Mills said Brown had been sharing driving duties on the trip with his stepson, Pedro Lagud Clariman.

Clariman, 26, had done most of the driving the day before, and on the morning of, the crash, getting the family from Oamaru to Marlborough, with a stop in Rolleston near Christchurch. An old friend of Brown’s had agreed to put them up for the night.

The family all had a rest and most of them had a short sleep. Brown did not sleep because he was talking to his friend, whom he hadn’t seen for about four years. The plan was to stay until 5am, but Brown decided to wake everyone at 2.30am and get back on the road, so they could take their time getting to Picton and have breakfast before getting on the ferry.

Brya Ingram/Stuff The driver of the truck said he tried hugging the left side of the road as the van crossed the centreline, but he wasn’t able to avoid the collision.

Clariman drove the four hours from Rolleston to Marlborough, where he started to feel sleepy.

He pulled over, and the family had a 15-minute stop. Clariman had a quick play with his 6-month-old daughter, Mika, and was ready to go again.

But Brown decided to take over. He had slept in the van from Rolleston, and it was only another 45 minutes to Picton. Everybody got back in the van. Clariman recalled touching his daughter’s face before heading off again.

Brown had been driving for about 38 minutes before the collision, about 6km south of Picton.

The coroner’s report said the impact of the crash shunted the van backwards about 20m, and it was “extensively damaged”.

Several members of the public arrived at the scene soon after the accident, including two nurses who were on their way home from night shift. They noted that many of the passengers were dead, the report said.

Givealittle A funeral programme shows many of the extended family together.

They helped Clariman, who was able to get out of the van and was in extreme shock. They also helped the driver of the truck out of his vehicle. Of the extended family in the van, only Clariman and his 16-year-old brother Luie Lagud survived.

Mills’ report indicated that everyone in the van was properly restrained, except for Clariman’s other brother Mark Lugud, 15, and baby Mika. The baby capsule was empty when it was found, but it was not known whether she was sitting in the capsule or being held by somebody at the time of the crash.

Mark had been sitting beside Luie at the back of the van. Luie had his seatbelt on. The report said Mark and Mika might have survived if they had been “appropriately restrained”.

Mills said it was a “tragic accident” that had left many people “bereft of loved ones”.

Her report said in 2020 fatigue was a factor in 21 fatal crashes and 113 serious injury crashes.

“These crashes are usually the most serious because the driver does not brake before colliding with another object.”

Mills included signs of fatigue in her report, and encouraged people to plan journeys so they weren’t driving excessive distances. Those plans needed to ensure the driver was getting sufficient sleep.

Signs of fatigue while driving

You begin to blink

You can’t stop yawning

You have trouble keeping your head up

Your eyes close for a moment or go out of focus

You have wondering, disconnected thoughts

You find that you can’t remember driving the last few kilometres

You miss a gear

You miss a road sign or exit

You find you have slowed unintentionally

You brake too late

More information on driver fatigue can be found on the Waka Kotahi website.