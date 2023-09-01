Blenheim enjoys sunniest winter on record

Blenheim enjoyed its sunniest winter on record in 2023, with a whopping 596.6 sunshine hours.

Blenheim has just enjoyed its sunniest winter on record while at the same time enduring plenty of cold mornings, as it was also the coldest since 2015.

The total sunshine over winter 2023 was measured at 596.6 hours, 120% of the Long Term Average (LTA) of 496.3 hours.

This was the most sunshine recorded over the winter months in Blenheim since records began 94 years ago. The previous highest total of 595.6 hours was recorded in 1972.

The long sunshine hours that Blenheim basked in throughout August certainly helped add to the overall totals for winter as it recorded 233 hours for the month – just two hours short of the all-time record set in 2011.

And despite it being the second-sunniest on record, it was also the coldest August the weather station at Grovetown Park had recorded in more than a quarter of a century.

Blenheim currently sits fifth in the sunniest towns in New Zealand for the eight months January to August 2023, behind Appleby in fourth, New Plymouth in third, Tekapo in second, and Blenheim’s “arch sunshine nemesis” Richmond in first.

Overall, Rob Agnew, scientist at Plant & Food Research Marlborough, said August 2023 had been “very cold with very high number of frosts, very high sunshine hours and low rainfall”.

The month’s mean temperature of 7.8C was 1.4C below the 9.2C long-term average temperature for August – the coldest since 1996 when the average mean temperature was 7.7C.

ANTHONY PHELPS/STUFF The clear skies and low overnight temperatures allowed for some heavy snow fall in the surrounding hills much to the delight of some RSE workers.

The clear overnight skies led to many a frosty start during August, with Blenheim recording eight air frosts and 20 ground frosts throughout the month, the most ground frosts recorded in August since 1972.

And with the clear skies dominating proceedings, there was little room for the rain clouds that had hit Marlborough so devastatingly over the previous two winters.

Blenheim recorded its second-driest winter on record in 2023 with just 70.2mm, 35% of the 198mm long-term average.

This stands in stark contrast to the winter of 2022, the wettest winter on record.