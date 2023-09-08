WorkSafe clears winery after drink-driving employee kills cyclist

Police at the scene of the crash on Marlborough’s State Highway 1, in Grovetown, on April 19.

A winery whose employee hit and killed a cyclist while drink-driving after work has been cleared of any health and safety breaches by WorkSafe.

Samuel Paterson, a nightshift press supervisor at Spring Creek Vintners, took part in a scheduled wine tasting at 2am on April 19.

But instead of spitting the wine out into allocated spittoons, as encouraged, Paterson drank five glasses, and continued to drink wine from the wine tanks’ sample taps, a police summary of facts said.

The 29-year-old finished his 12-hour nightshift shortly before 7am, and drove on State Highway 1 in Grovetown, where he hit and killed Kāpiti cyclist Andrew Gordon Milne, 61.

Paterson pleaded guilty to a charge of causing Milne’s death last month, with a sentence date set for October 31.

Police had raised a concern with WorkSafe in June in relation to the incident on April 19, as the driver who hit the cyclist “left their place of work prior to the crash”, a police spokesperson said.

WorkSafe New Zealand last week confirmed it carried out a workplace assessment at Spring Creek Vintners in July.

“Workplace assessments are a formal, planned and systematic process to identify the level of compliance with the requirements of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015,” a WorkSafe spokesperson said.

No breaches of the act were identified, and WorkSafe’s involvement was “now at an end”, the spokesperson said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF SH1 is closed as emergency services attend the scene on April 19.

Milne had been on a cycle adventure from Wellington to Christchurch, to attend the baby shower of his first grandchild, and had arrived in Picton on a ferry at 5.42am.

He was cycling south on SH1, wearing a helmet and yellow hi-vis jacket, and displaying lights on the front and back of his bike.

Paterson struck Milne from behind after failing to straighten up on a section of the highway, and the Kāpiti grandfather was carried close to 40m before being thrown to the ground.

Milne suffered head and cervical spine injuries from the crash, and died immediately, despite attempts by Paterson, and later a police officer, to perform CPR.

Paterson was taken to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim by a colleague, where he gave a blood alcohol test result of 266 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood, with an error margin of 14mg. The legal limit is 50mg.

He told police he had his “last drink” 30 to 40 minutes before finishing his shift.

His blood specimen was also found to contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a major psychoactive component found in cannabis.

Spring Creek Vintners was approached for comment.