Man charged after elderly woman attacked pleads not guilty

Shannon Simpson, 46, pleaded not guilty to 18 charges at Blenheim District Court on Monday.

A man charged in relation to the attack of a Canterbury grandmother has pleaded not guilty to a raft of charges.

Aged in her 80s, the woman was seriously injured after being grabbed and dragged across a car park outside Christchurch’s Merivale Mall on June 28.

A 46-year-old man was arrested in Blenheim on July 4 in relation to the attack, a police spokesperson said.

Facing 18 charges in total, Shannon Simpson, 46, appeared in Blenheim District Court via audiovisual link while in custody on Monday.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault, assault with intent to rob, robbery, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, refusing to provide a blood sample, driving dangerously, failing to stop for police, possession of methamphetamine utensils, shoplifting, breaching release conditions, three-theft-related charges and four counts of driving while disqualified.

Simpson also denied being in possession of a sawn-off .22 shotgun in Blenheim on June 12, and one of the theft charges he faced was laid for allegedly stealing registration plates from a vehicle in Blenheim on June 29.

For those matters, his residential address was listed on the charge sheets as “no fixed abode” in the Blenheim area.

An application for electronically monitored bail was withdrawn by Simpson’s lawyer Marcus Zintl on Monday.

Simpson was remanded in custody, and would next appear in court in Blenheim on November 6 for a case review hearing.